WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Massimiliano Voto as Restoration Market Leader

Massimiliano Voto, PE, RA, SI, NCARB, joins WGI's Buildings Division as Restoration Market Leader, bringing decades of experience in building envelope consulting, façade restoration, and parking structure rehabilitation to support the firm's continued growth in South Florida and across the nation.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Robby Vogel, PE, Director of Structural Engineering, proudly announces that Massimiliano Voto, PE, RA, SI, NCARB, has joined WGI's Buildings Division as Restoration Market Leader. Massimiliano will be based in WGI's Miami, Florida office and will support the continued expansion of the firm's building restoration, building envelope, and parking structure restoration services throughout South Florida and across the United States.

Massimiliano strengthens WGI's already formidable position as a leader in building restoration and structural engineering services. With nearly three decades of professional experience as both a licensed architect and professional engineer, he brings a unique multidisciplinary perspective to the assessment, design, and restoration of complex structures. His expertise spans building envelope restoration, parking structure rehabilitation, roofing systems, façade restoration, waterproofing, commercial renovations, and due diligence investigations.

Throughout his career, Massimiliano has successfully led complex restoration projects ranging from landmark historic buildings and high-rise residential towers to major parking structure rehabilitation programs and large-scale building envelope improvements. His portfolio includes high-profile restoration efforts throughout New York, Florida, and across the United States, including Fifth & Alton and OceanFront Plaza in Miami Beach, the historic Congress Building in Miami, Rockefeller Center, and NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York City. Consistently balancing technical complexity, stakeholder expectations, and project budgets, Massimiliano has built a reputation for delivering innovative restoration solutions that preserve and enhance some of the nation's most prominent structures.

Vogel expressed his enthusiasm regarding Massimiliano's addition to the firm:

"Massimiliano's addition to WGI marks a defining step in the continued evolution of our Buildings practice. As both a Registered Architect and licensed Professional Engineer, Massimiliano brings a rare and highly differentiated perspective to buildings restoration, paired with a proven ability to lead complex, high profile efforts. His experience adds immediate depth and distinction to our team. As we continue to expand into new markets across the United States, Massimiliano's leadership will be instrumental in advancing our technical capabilities, strengthening our presence, and delivering elevated solutions to both new and long-standing clients. Massimiliano's appointment to Restoration Market Leader reflects WGI's caliber of talent we are investing in to shape the future of our practice and organization."

Massimiliano earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Architecture Federico II in Naples, Italy. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in New York, a licensed Architect in Florida, Texas, and Italy, and holds NCARB certification. He is also a Qualified Exterior Wall Inspector (QEWI), Qualified Parking Structures Inspector (QPSI), Threshold Building Inspector, Level II Certified Thermographer, and Fenestration Master Professional.

Massimiliano spoke of his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating:

"I am thrilled to be joining the WGI team at such an exciting time for the building restoration and envelope market in South Florida and nationally. WGI's national platform, multidisciplinary expertise, and deep bench of talent across disciplines create the ideal environment to grow a best-in-class restoration practice together. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver exceptional results for our clients and making a meaningful contribution to WGI's continued growth in this rapidly expanding market."

As Restoration Market Leader, Massimiliano will focus on expanding WGI's restoration practice, strengthening client relationships, leading complex building restoration projects, and advancing the firm's capabilities in building envelope consulting, façade restoration, and parking structure rehabilitation throughout South Florida and nationwide.

ABOUT WGI

WGI is a multidisciplinary consulting firm with 25 offices in 11 states and an active client base across all 50 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2025, ENR ranked WGI #190 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. WGI's projects earn ACEC National Recognition Awards on a regular basis, and the firm won ACEC Florida's Grand Conceptor Award, the state program's highest engineering excellence honor, in 2026. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Will Schnier, PE

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Robby Vogel, PE

Director, Structural Engineering

Robby.Vogel@wginc.com

512.582.5593

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wgi-welcomes-massimiliano-voto-as-restoration-market-leader-1176383