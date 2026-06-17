IFS Softeon Named a 2026 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics, highlighting the company's continued leadership in delivering innovative warehouse management solutions.

Selected by the editors of Inbound Logistics, the annual Top 100 list recognizes technology providers offering a broad range of solutions, from widely adopted systems such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) to emerging innovations including AI and robotics.

This recognition underscores IFS Softeon's role in helping organizations orchestrate complex warehouse operations with greater intelligence, agility, and efficiency. As part of IFS, IFS Softeon is advancing its capabilities by combining deep warehouse execution expertise with AI-driven insights through IFS.ai and the Softeon AI Layer (SAIL), enabling more connected and responsive supply chain operations.

"Being named to the Inbound Logistics Top 100 reflects the value our customers are realizing as they navigate increasing supply chain complexity," said Mark Fralick, CTO, IFS Softeon.

"By bringing together advanced warehouse execution with AI-driven decision-making through IFS.ai and SAIL, we're helping organizations move beyond visibility to true orchestration across their operations." Mark Fralick, CTO, IFS Softeon

With support for the full spectrum of warehouse complexity, from manual environments to highly automated operations, IFS Softeon continues to deliver a unified platform designed to scale and adapt alongside evolving business needs.

To learn more about how IFS Softeon is helping organizations drive AI-enabled warehouse operations, contact us or schedule time with our team.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

IFS Softeon Press Contacts:

Michael Catalino

IFS Softeon, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations

Email: mcatalino@softeon.com

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ifs-softeon-named-a-2026-top-100-logistics-and-supply-chain-techn-1178149