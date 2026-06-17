RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip's Future Tech Virtual Investor Conference Replays Now Available

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced today announced that on-demand replays from its Future Tech: Profiting from Technologies Transforming Work, Life, and Industry investor conference, held June 10, 2026, are now available.

The full-day virtual event featured senior executives from publicly traded companies developing and commercializing technologies that are reshaping industries and redefining how people work, live, and interact. The conference highlighted innovation across artificial intelligence, automation, advanced computing, digital infrastructure, software platforms, and other emerging technology sectors. Investors who were unable to attend the live event-or who wish to revisit specific company presentations-can now access full video replays at their convenience.

"The strong engagement we saw throughout this conference-drawing more than 15,000 viewers -highlights the growing investor interest in transformative technologies that are driving the next wave of economic growth," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "The presenting companies showcased innovative solutions addressing major opportunities across enterprise productivity, digital transformation, automation, and next-generation technology infrastructure. By making these presentations available on demand, we are extending access to valuable insights into companies helping shape the future of work, life, and industry."

Conference Presentation Replays

Investors may view individual company presentations and Q&A sessions using the links below:

Velo3D (Nasdaq:VELO)

Eco Wave Power Global (Nasdaq:WAVE)

BIO-Key (Nasdaq:BKYI)

Syntec Optics (Nasdaq:OPTX)

LanzaTech Global (Nasdaq:LNZA)

Ferron Industries (PRIVATE)

Additional presentation replays are available on RedChip's YouTube channel.

Each replay includes a management presentation followed by a live investor Q&A session, offering deeper insight into business strategies, technology differentiation, market opportunities, growth initiatives, and competitive positioning within rapidly evolving technology markets. As highlighted throughout the event, advances in artificial intelligence, automation, connectivity, and digital infrastructure continue to create new opportunities for companies positioned at the forefront of technological change.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchips-future-tech-virtual-investor-conference-replays-now-ava-1178320