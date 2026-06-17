New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - TAG Infosphere and KPMG UK today announced the release of "Reinventing Cyber Budgeting," a new publication designed to help enterprise leaders make more informed cybersecurity investment decisions amid an increasingly complex threat landscape.





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The 41-page guide, available as a free download, brings together insights from cybersecurity, healthcare, and risk management experts from both organizations. The publication examines practical approaches to cybersecurity budgeting, risk quantification, resource allocation, and operational resilience.

Developed through a trans-Atlantic collaboration between TAG Infosphere and KPMG UK, the guide features seven articles authored by industry practitioners, including former CISOs, cybersecurity strategists, healthcare leaders, and risk management specialists.

Among the contributors is TAG Infosphere CEO Edward Amoroso, who explores how zero trust principles can be applied beyond network security architectures to budgeting processes. His article outlines a framework that requires each budget line item to justify its value and effectiveness, helping organizations align spending with measurable outcomes.

Jayne Goble, Head of Operational Technology Cybersecurity Services at KPMG UK, discusses how organizations can prioritize investments by focusing on their most critical vulnerabilities while avoiding unnecessary expenditures on lower-risk operational assets.

Several chapters provide detailed implementation frameworks. David Neuman, Senior Analyst at TAG Infosphere and former Chief Information Security Officer at Rackspace, presents methodologies for quantifying confidence levels in cyber risk assessments and evaluating the return on investment of security initiatives. His analysis includes a comparative case study examining investments in multifactor authentication and data loss prevention technologies.

Raj Cheema, Healthcare Leader at KPMG UK and Europe, examines the growing adoption of cyber risk quantification (CRQ) within the healthcare sector. The article explores how healthcare organizations are transitioning from subjective risk assessments toward evidence-based decision-making models in response to escalating ransomware threats and operational risks.

"Cyber risk quantification shifts cybersecurity from a faith-based enterprise to an evidence-based one-essential in a sector where resources are finite and opportunity cost is real," writes Cheema.

The publication concludes with a panel discussion featuring senior cybersecurity and risk leaders sharing perspectives on budget planning and investment decision-making.

The guide is intended for executives, board members, chief information security officers, risk managers, and business leaders seeking practical frameworks for aligning cybersecurity investments with organizational objectives.

"Reinventing Cyber Budgeting" can be downloaded for free here.

About TAG:

TAG utilizes an AI-powered SaaS platform to deliver cutting-edge insights on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and climate science. The company's unique approach combines technology and expertise to empower organizations with the knowledge needed to navigate these complex landscapes. We provide on-demand recommendations to commercial solution providers and Fortune 500 enterprises.

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