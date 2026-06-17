Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus airborne geophysical survey (the "Survey") conducted by Geotech Ltd. over its Empire District Project in Northwestern Ontario. Based on preliminary results, Athos has staked additional ground to cover new targets and increase its overall land position.

Highlights - Empire District Project

Survey completed: VTEM Plus helicopter-borne EM + magnetic survey by Geotech Ltd.

Total survey coverage: 1,756 line-km (expanded from 1,654 line-km during flight)

New ground staked: 1,725 ha (Empire Property) + 770 ha (Mack Property) = 2,495 ha total

Final survey report expected: Late July 2026

"Completing the VTEM Plus survey is a significant milestone for Athos. The preliminary results provide early validation of our geological thesis across the Empire District and are opening up more ground than we originally anticipated. Expanding our claims ahead of drilling is exactly the kind of decisive action we committed to when we set out to continue the district-scale exploration strategy recently established by VR Resources in northwestern Ontario."

- Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer, Athos Metals Corp.

"The preliminary VTEM Plus data produced detailed electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies coincident with our structural interpretation in the areas we anticipated. At the Mack Property, discrete conductors are spatially coincident with structural breaks over a 1 km strike, correlating with multi-element platinum group element, copper, and nickel lake sediment anomalies documented by the Ontario Geological Survey. In addition, there is a separate, new and large elliptical EM anomaly 2 x 1 km in size in a favorable structural setting. The additional staking at both the Empire Property and Mack Property ensures we have full coverage over the new anomalies as we prioritize targets in anticipation of planned drilling later this summer."

- Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, Athos Metals Corp.

VTEM Plus Survey Overview

The Survey covered the Empire, Rambler, and Mack Properties, which collectively form the Empire District Project. Following receipt of early preliminary results during the flight program, Athos expanded survey coverage at both the Empire and Mack Properties, increasing total line-kilometers from 1,654 to 1,756 km. Final deliverables expected in late July 2026 include: Total magnetic intensity (TMI) grids; VTEM electromagnetic profiles; resistivity-depth images; 3D voxel models; and a comprehensive final report

Additional Staking

Based on final preliminary Survey results, Athos staked an additional 1,725 hectares at the Empire Property and 770 hectares at the Mack Property - a combined 2,495 hectares of new ground secured to cover geophysical anomalies extending beyond existing claim boundaries.





Highlighted gold areas on the Empire and Mack properties represent recently added claims.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12185/301830_649187e0b4adaa2a_001full.jpg

Next Steps and Drill Pathway

Upon receipt of the Final Survey report, Athos will:

Use geophysical data to rank drill targets across the Empire District Project. Conduct ground follow-up work at all three properties to refine priority anomalies. Advance to drilling.

Once all targets are both identified and prioritized, the Company anticipates being in a position to move quickly towards drilling. There are active drill permits in place for the Westwood target of the Empire Property and the Rambler Property, and a drill permit application has been submitted for the Mack Property.

Qualified Person

Raul Sanabria M.Sc. P.Geo is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Sanabria is not considered independent as he is the Company's VP Exploration.

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 17,645-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario with demonstrated mineralization and significant discovery potential. Athos has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Empire District Project from VR Resources Ltd. via an Acquisition Agreement dated February 25th, 2026. On June 3, 2026, Athos announced a definitive merger agreement with Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P), a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is expected to result in Athos becoming a publicly listed company in the coming months.

For additional information, please visit:

www.athosmetals.com

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, objectives, plans, anticipated activities, future performance, timing of transactions, and expectations with respect to exploration, development, the results of the VTEM Plus survey, drill hole planning and the anticipated drill program, additional staking, and the proposed qualifying transaction with Meed Growth Corp. Readers are cautioned that geophysical anomalies identified in this news release do not necessarily indicate the presence of economic mineralization, and that the interpretation of geophysical data is subject to uncertainty.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the absence of a mineral resource estimate; uncertainty as to whether exploration activities will result in the discovery of economic mineralization; risks relating to obtaining and maintaining exploration permits and other regulatory approvals; the Company's limited operating history and reliance on key personnel; risks relating to the availability and cost of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

With respect to the proposed qualifying transaction with Meed Growth Corp., there is no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms described herein or at all. Completion of the qualifying transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, completion of the concurrent financing, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The qualifying transaction could be modified, restructured, or terminated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or as otherwise required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301830

Source: Athos Metals Corp.