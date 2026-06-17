India needs around 10 GWh of battery storage immediately to stop renewable energy curtailment when the coal fleet cannot ramp down below its technical minimum, according to a new analysis by energy think tank Ember. With solar power flooding the grid at midday, several coal-based power plants are required to operate at or even below their minimum technical loads (MTL) - the lowest levels at which they can safely operate. As a result, grid operators are curtailing clean electricity to keep coal-based power plants online for the nighttime surge in demand and to provide necessary reserves. Ember's ...

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