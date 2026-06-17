Partnership enables high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure across data centers, edge, and industrial environments

Nexalus, a global leader in advanced liquid cooling and thermal energy solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with UNICOM Engineering, a global provider of application-optimized infrastructure and integration services. The agreement was formalized during Dell Technologies World 2026, advancing both companies' commitment to next-generation infrastructure for data centre, edge, and enterprise deployments.

The partnership combines Nexalus' patented liquid cooling and energy reuse technologies with UNICOM Engineering's expertise in system design, integration, and global manufacturing. Together, the companies will deliver liquid-cooled Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions designed for edge and distributed environments, along with scalable infrastructure to support increasingly complex workloads across AI, cloud, telecommunications, and industrial applications. This approach enables OEM customers to bring differentiated, thermally optimized solutions to market faster, without the complexity of developing cooling architectures in-house.

As AI-driven compute demand accelerates and power density increases, thermal management has emerged as a critical constraint to performance and scalability. This collaboration directly addresses that challenge, enabling higher compute density and improved energy efficiency.

Nexalus' advanced liquid cooling technologies are designed to closely align with next-generation system architectures, supporting greater thermal consistency and system efficiency at higher performance thresholds. Combined with UNICOM Engineering's ability to design, build, and deploy custom OEM and application-specific solutions, the partnership enables customers to move beyond standard configurations and adopt infrastructure tailored to specific workloads and deployment environments, unlocking new levels of performance and flexibility.

Under the agreement, Nexalus will design and provide advanced liquid cooling architectures that increase compute density, reduce total energy consumption, and enable waste-heat capture for reuse. UNICOM Engineering will integrate these technologies into fully engineered, application-optimized systems, leveraging its global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to deliver solutions at scale.

The partnership will focus on:

High-density infrastructure for data centers and cloud environments

Advanced cooling integration aligned with next-generation compute platforms

Custom OEM solutions tailored to specific industries and workloads

Scalable edge solutions for telecommunications, enterprise, and industrial applications

AI and high-performance compute platforms with improved thermal efficiency

Energy-efficient systems designed to reduce operational costs and environmental impact

"This partnership with UNICOM Engineering represents a significant step forward in bringing advanced cooling technologies to a global customer base," said Kenneth O'Mahony, CEO of Nexalus. "By combining our expertise in thermal management with UNICOM Engineering's strength in integration and deployment, we are enabling infrastructure that can meet the demands of modern workloads while dramatically improving efficiency and sustainability. Our ability to deliver liquid-cooled OEM solutions for the edge at scale is a key differentiator for our customers."

"Thermal constraints are becoming one of the biggest challenges in scaling modern infrastructure," said Rusty Cone, General Manager, UNICOM Engineering. "By partnering with Nexalus, we're able to deliver more efficient, higher-density systems tailored to our customers' specific requirements across AI, cloud, and edge environments, helping them scale with greater confidence."

The companies will also collaborate on joint solution development and go-to-market initiatives, delivering customer-specific infrastructure that combines advanced cooling, optimized system design, and scalable manufacturing to accelerate deployment.

About Nexalus

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions specializing in liquid cooling. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside advanced thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus delivers complete, scalable solutions that enable the future of high-density, energy-efficient digital infrastructure. Nexalus solutions are deployed across data centers, edge infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC), gaming, and Formula 1. The company's innovations have been recognized by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2025 and TIME's Best Inventions of 2025. For more information, visit www.nexalus.com

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a global provider of application-optimized infrastructure, integration, and lifecycle services. We design, build, and deliver customized hardware platforms at scale across data center, telecom, enterprise, and edge environments. Working with leading solution providers and technology partners, we help bring complex solutions to market quickly and reliably. With deep expertise in immersion, direct-to-chip, and traditional air-cooled architectures, we help customers deploy high-density infrastructure aligned to performance, efficiency, and operational requirements. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com

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Contacts:

For Nexalus

Media and Investors: Nexalus@icrinc.com

For UNICOM Engineering

Lisa Ryan

VP of Marketing

lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com