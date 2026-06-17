Presentation highlights ongoing Phase 2 study of pancreatic lipase inhibitor for predicted severe acute pancreatitis

Clinical data on Arrivo Bio's RABI-767 program will be presented at the 58th European Pancreatic Club (EPC)/International Association of Pancreatology (IAP) Annual Meeting, taking place June 24-27, 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The presentation will highlight RABI-767, a small molecule pancreatic lipase inhibitor in development for patients with predicted severe acute pancreatitis (SAP). RABI-767 is designed to inhibit pancreatic lipase activity and interrupt the cascade of fat necrosis associated with tissue injury, organ failure and mortality in SAP, a condition for which no approved therapies currently exist. RABI-767 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA in July 2024.

Earlier clinical data presented at the 2025 American Pancreatic Association Annual Meeting, where the abstract was recognized as a "Poster of Distinction", showed RABI-767 was well-tolerated in both healthy adults and patients with predicted SAP, with no adverse safety signals observed and early signs of efficacy seen among participants enrolled in the ongoing Phase 2 study to date.

Presentation Details

Session: Acute Pancreatitis Study Group EPC/IAP 2026

Presenter: Timothy B. Gardner, M.D., M.S., Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and RABI-767-201 Study Lead Investigator

Presentation: RABI-767 Study

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 2:00-2:15pm EEST

Location: Galata Hall, Istanbul, Turkey

For more about Arrivo Bio and RABI-767, visit www.arrivobio.com.

About Arrivo Bio

Arrivo is developing first-of-its-kind medicines that target the root cause of hard-to-treat diseases with the goal of achieving meaningful outcomes for patients, allowing them to live longer, healthier lives. Arrivo has two clinical-stage pipeline candidates, Forvisirvat (SP-624) for major depressive disorder and RABI-767 for predicted severe acute pancreatitis. Arrivo is based in Morrisville, N.C., on the edge of Research Triangle Park. For more information, visit www.arrivobio.com.

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Maggie Turano

Account Director, ICR Healthcare

maggie.turano@icrhealthcare.com