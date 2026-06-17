Allied Universal Long Island Branch Manager Receives Patriot Award From Office of U.S. Secretary of Defense

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services provider, today announced that its Long Island, N.Y. branch manager, Michael Matz, has been awarded the prestigious Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Matz was recognized for his exceptional leadership and unwavering support of employees who serve in the military reserves. The award nominator, Thomas Mahoney, is an Allied Universal client portfolio manager and was deployed to the U.S./Mexico border during the 2026 holiday season. Matz remained in regular contact with Mahoney's family while he was away, making sure they had the support and assistance needed during his absence.

"I am honored to receive ESGR's Patriot Award. Taking care of our employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve is something that I take great pride in," Matz said. "When team members are called to serve our country, their families make great sacrifices. We want to help ensure that these families are given the support they deserve."

Mahoney is a 24-year U.S. National Guard and Reserve member and serves as a machinery technician chief assigned to Base Cape Cod. He has completed 10 deployments in his 24-year military career, which included deployments to Kuwait and service on rescue teams for Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake.

"I was compelled to nominate Michael for the exceptional support he provided my family, as well as his dedication to the entire Long Island branch team," Mahoney said. "I am incredibly grateful for the consistent communication he maintained with my family, ensuring they were doing well while I was away from my wife and children. Mike exemplifies true leadership through his dedication to his employees, especially those service in the military reserves."

The award was presented by Joseph Kruk, CMSgt, USAF (Ret.), ESGR Volunteer, New York.

Picured Left to Right: Thomas Mahoney, Mike Matz, Joseph Kruk, CMSgt, USAF (Ret) ESGR Volunteer

Patriot Award from the Office of the Security of Defense - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

949-826-3560

Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-long-island-branch-manager-receives-patriot-awa-1178264