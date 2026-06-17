The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) and Jo Malone London today announced the launch of Scent Scanner, a first-of-its-kind experience available exclusively on Pinterest and rolling out in the US and France. The experience translates the visual preferences people have expressed across their Pinterest boards into personalized Jo Malone London fragrance recommendations.

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Building on the success of Jo Malone London's AI Scent Advisor, introduced in 2025, Scent Scanner offers a new way for consumers to find their personalized scent, shifting the starting point from words to images. While the AI Scent Advisor invited consumers to describe the scent they were seeking, Scent Scanner reads visual inspiration imagery, color palettes, textures, destinations, rituals and aesthetics to suggest fragrances suited to each individual.

The custom Pinterest experience brings Jo Malone London's expertise in fragrance discovery to life through a personalized digital journey. With their permission, Pinners can connect a Pinterest board from their profile and the Scent Scanner analyzes the visual cues and themes in their saved content to build a curated fragrance pairing a personalized set of Jo Malone London scents.

On Pinterest, personal taste is already expressed visually through the images people save and curate. Scent Scanner transforms those visual expressions into fragrance recommendations, creating a new bridge between inspiration and purchase.

"For years, personalization in beauty meant asking people what they wanted. The bigger opportunity is to understand what they already love and to meet them where their taste already lives," said Aude Gandon, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies. "Scent Scanner demonstrates how we can combine the power of creativity and commerce to make fragrance discovery more relevant and engaging. By partnering with Pinterest, Jo Malone London is bringing Beauty Reimagined to life, by creating a new model for emotionally driven commerce and meaningful consumer connection."

"People come to Pinterest to picture the life they want, and they tell us who they are in images long before they have the words for it," said Julie Towns, VP, Product Marketing Operations, Pinterest. "Scent Scanner reads that visual language and turns it into fragrance discovery that feels less like searching and more like being known. It's a natural next step for a platform people use to dream, discover, and do."

"A fragrance is one of the most personal choices an individual makes it becomes part of how they move through the world and how they're remembered," said Jo Dancey, Global Brand President, Jo Malone London and Lifestyle Fragrance, The Estée Lauder Companies. "With Scent Scanner, we can build someone a fragrance pairing drawn from what already inspires them, so the Jo Malone London scents they discover feel chosen for them and unmistakably their own."

The launch reflects the continued collaboration between The Estée Lauder Companies and Pinterest to build digital commerce experiences that connect consumers with fragrance in new ways. Through personalized visual discovery and innovative shopping capabilities, the partnership aims to engage high-intent fragrance shoppers and create more seamless pathways from inspiration to purchase.

The companies will further showcase their collaboration at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, where leaders from Pinterest, The Estée Lauder Companies and Jo Malone London will discuss the evolving role of AI, personalization and visual discovery in consumer experiences.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

About Jo Malone London

Since 1994, Jo Malone London has been synonymous with elegant and distinctive scents, carefully crafted with a modern sensibility. Created to be worn alone or layered together, the fragrances invite a personalised approach to scent and individual self-expression. Acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. in 1999, today Jo Malone London is loved globally for its joyfully British character, defined by elegance, charm and creativity.

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