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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Grant Belaire Joins MacPaw as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users, today announced the appointment of Grant Belaire as Chief Marketing Officer. Belaire joins the company as MacPaw continues to expand its ecosystem strategy, bringing together system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and AI-powered experiences to help users get more from their Macs.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Belaire will lead MacPaw's global marketing organization, overseeing brand, growth, product marketing, customer engagement, and go-to-market strategy. He will play a key role in advancing the company's next phase of growth as it evolves from a portfolio of products into an integrated AI Ecosystem designed around the needs of Mac users.

"MacPaw is entering an exciting new chapter as we evolve from a collection of products into a connected AI Ecosystem that helps users get more out of their digital lives. Grant brings extensive experience building and scaling global consumer technology brands, subscription businesses, and multi-product platforms. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our ecosystem, strengthening our relationship with users, and bringing AI-powered experiences to millions of Mac users worldwide." - Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO, MacPaw

Grant Belaire brings more than two decades of experience leading marketing, growth, and product strategy initiatives across some of the world's most recognized technology and media companies.

Most recently, he served as Global Head of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing at McAfee, where he led subscriber acquisition and growth initiatives for one of the world's leading cybersecurity brands. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Yahoo, leading teams across product marketing, mobile growth, analytics, partnerships, and strategy. He also held senior leadership positions at McClatchy and AOL, helping drive digital transformation, consumer growth, and revenue expansion initiatives.

Throughout his career, Belaire has built high-performing organizations focused on full-funnel growth, customer-centric innovation, subscription business models, and data-driven decision-making.

"I was very deliberate about what came next, and I chose MacPaw because they represent something rare in technology: products built by people who genuinely love and understand the platform they serve. MacPaw has earned the trust of millions of users by helping them get more out of their Macs, and we're just getting started. As we bring new AI-powered experiences to market, our focus will remain the same - creating technology that feels intuitive, valuable, and deeply connected to the way people use their Macs every day." - Grant Belaire, Chief Marketing Officer, MacPaw

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and the EU, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and more, the ecosystem aims to unite MacPaw's suite of software, third-party tools, and AI solutions to collaborate on behalf of the user. Through Eney, an AI-powered assistant and the interface of the ecosystem, MacPaw aims to help users and developers within their workflows, driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

Media Contact
MacPaw PR Team
pr_team@macpaw.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grant-belaire-joins-macpaw-as-chief-marketing-officer-302803173.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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