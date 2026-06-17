Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Quantum X Labs: Kräftiger Ausbruch - Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Joins First-of-Its-Kind Good Food Coalition With Partnership for a Healthier America

Back-to-school initiative links everyday purchases to hunger relief, helping to expand access to nutritious food

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Last week, Partnership for a Healthier America announced the launch of the Good Food Coalition, designed to expand access to nutritious food across the United States.

Starting this August, families who purchase select better-for-you products (designated as "GOOD GOOD" and validated by registered dietitians), will help provide nutritious meals to families experiencing food insecurity. Each qualifying purchase contributes to PHA's hunger relief efforts, turning everyday grocery decisions into meaningful impact.

Turning Better Choices into Greater Access

As a Founding Partner, WK Kellogg Co joins Bel North America alongside major retail collaborators Amazon and The GIANT Company, bringing the program to millions of households both online and in-store during the back-to-school season.

Together, with our founding partners, we've committed nearly $1 million to PHA's Healthy Hunger Relief initiatives, working to unlock millions of servings of nutritious food for families in need.

Simplifying Healthy Choices

Each participating product will carry the "GOOD GOOD" designation, which is supported by Guiding Stars, a leading nutrition rating system. This labeling will help to cut through confusion at the shelf, making it easier for families to identify nutritious options they can trust.

WK Kellogg Co's Commitment

"At WK Kellogg Co, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food and the opportunity to thrive - a belief central to our Feeding Happiness sustainable business strategy," said Sarah Ludmer, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "For generations, cereal has been a simple, nutritious, delicious and trusted way to help nourish families-bringing essential nutrients to tables across our communities. That's why we're proud to join the Good Food Coalition as a Founding Partner to help expand access to nutritious food and support hunger relief for families in need."

About the Good Food Coalition

Launched by Partnership for a Healthier America, the Good Food Coalition brings together brands, retailers, and community partners to make nutritious food more accessible, affordable, and visible, helping ensure every family can make the healthy choice.

WK's Sarah Ludmer speaking on PHA Panel

Find more stories and multimedia from WK Kellogg Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: WK Kellogg Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wk-kellogg-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wk-kellogg-co-joins-first-of-its-kind-good-food-coalition-with-partner-1178545

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.