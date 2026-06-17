WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Joins First-of-Its-Kind Good Food Coalition With Partnership for a Healthier America

Back-to-school initiative links everyday purchases to hunger relief, helping to expand access to nutritious food

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Last week, Partnership for a Healthier America announced the launch of the Good Food Coalition, designed to expand access to nutritious food across the United States.

Starting this August, families who purchase select better-for-you products (designated as "GOOD GOOD" and validated by registered dietitians), will help provide nutritious meals to families experiencing food insecurity. Each qualifying purchase contributes to PHA's hunger relief efforts, turning everyday grocery decisions into meaningful impact.

Turning Better Choices into Greater Access

As a Founding Partner, WK Kellogg Co joins Bel North America alongside major retail collaborators Amazon and The GIANT Company, bringing the program to millions of households both online and in-store during the back-to-school season.

Together, with our founding partners, we've committed nearly $1 million to PHA's Healthy Hunger Relief initiatives, working to unlock millions of servings of nutritious food for families in need.

Simplifying Healthy Choices

Each participating product will carry the "GOOD GOOD" designation, which is supported by Guiding Stars, a leading nutrition rating system. This labeling will help to cut through confusion at the shelf, making it easier for families to identify nutritious options they can trust.

WK Kellogg Co's Commitment

"At WK Kellogg Co, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food and the opportunity to thrive - a belief central to our Feeding Happiness sustainable business strategy," said Sarah Ludmer, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "For generations, cereal has been a simple, nutritious, delicious and trusted way to help nourish families-bringing essential nutrients to tables across our communities. That's why we're proud to join the Good Food Coalition as a Founding Partner to help expand access to nutritious food and support hunger relief for families in need."

About the Good Food Coalition

Launched by Partnership for a Healthier America, the Good Food Coalition brings together brands, retailers, and community partners to make nutritious food more accessible, affordable, and visible, helping ensure every family can make the healthy choice.

WK's Sarah Ludmer speaking on PHA Panel

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wk-kellogg-co-joins-first-of-its-kind-good-food-coalition-with-partner-1178545