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WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 15:43
42,185 Euro
-0,35 % -0,150
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TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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42,63042,71517:16
42,69042,77017:03
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Truist Patent Boom Fueled by AI & Machine Learning

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Originally published on Truist Newsroom

  • Nearly half (48%) of Truist patent application filings include an AI or machine learning component across technology categories.

  • Patent applications are up 63% over the last year.

  • Teammate participation is up 58% over the last year.

  • Truist reaches Patent 300 list.

Truist is accelerating how innovation is developed and deployed across the organization. More teammates are submitting ideas, which helped drive a 63% increase in patent application filings over the past year. These results capture just one part of Truist's innovation story. A closer look at the patent activity shows that nearly half of patent application filings were AI-powered inventions, signaling Truist's deliberate effort to embed machine learning, advanced analytics and automation into core business functions.

The growth in patent filings has earned Truist a place on the Patent 300 list, recognizing the top corporate innovators in the United States. The recognition reflects Truist's sustained investment in innovation and its expanding role in advancing award-winning technology that brings its digitally empowered, deeply relational vision to life all while delivering seamless and personalized experiences for clients.

"Innovation is defined by how quickly strong ideas can become meaningful outcomes," said Steve Hagerman, Chief Information Officer at Truist and current patent holder. "At Truist, we're creating a faster, more direct path from teammate ideas to real impact for our clients by combining human creativity with the power of AI."

This approach is driving measurable increases in participation across the organization. Over the past year, the number of teammates submitting patent applications rose 58%, reflecting a deliberate focus on enabling innovation at all levels of the company and scaling ideas that originate from across the enterprise.

Truist's innovation efforts remain grounded in its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. As the company expands its use of artificial intelligence, it continues to prioritize responsible development and deployment to ensure innovations deliver meaningful and trusted outcomes for clients.

"As AI becomes more deeply integrated into financial services, trust must be built into every solution from the start," said Joy Middleton-Saulny, a Truist AI & Data Executive. "At Truist, we are focused on developing technologies that prioritize security, transparency, and responsible data use, ensuring clients can engage with their finances confidently and securely."

Since the inception of its patent program, Truist has secured over 1,200 patents and patent applications. The portfolio includes patents and applications for Truist Client Pulse, an in-house AI innovation that turns millions of client conversations into actionable insights, with traceability to original feedback and continuously refreshed data and models.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

For further information: Alex Lawson, alex.lawson@truist.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Truist at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/truist-patent-boom-fueled-by-ai-and-machine-learning-1178542

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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