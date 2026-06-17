GG.BET has announced the launch of its Big Game Summer campaign, timed to coincide with the 2026 World Cup - the largest edition of the tournament in history.

Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - The 2026 World Cup features 48 national teams, 104 matches, and 39 days of football across three host countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded format introduces 12 groups of four teams. Each team plays three group-stage matches, with the top two from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds. For the first time, the tournament will include a Round of 32 before proceeding to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.





GG.BET Launches Big Game Summer Campaign for the 2026 World Cup



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Four nations have qualified for the tournament for the first time: Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. The final is scheduled to take place in New York on July 19.

As part of the campaign, GG.BET is offering a range of betting options and features for the tournament, including Fast Markets for major matches, a Bet Builder tool for custom market combinations, and a dedicated tournament prize pool. Full details are available on gg.bet.

The tournament opened on June 11 with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium - the first venue in history to host a men's World Cup for the third time.

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Source: PRNews OU