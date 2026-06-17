LatticeFlow AI has built a single platform to control AI risk in the agentic world, combining the first public registry of AI governance frameworks with a platform that delivers verifiable evidence on AI risk





LatticeFlow AI, a Swiss deep-tech company specializing in AI trust, risk, and security management, today announced its recognition in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms.

The first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms marks a turning point for the enterprise AI market. We believe that the formal Gartner recognition of AI governance as a standalone category signals that enterprises can no longer treat AI risk as a compliance checkbox. In the agentic world, where complex AI systems, deeply embedded in tech stacks, take on autonomous decisions; controlling AI risk requires continuous, verifiable technical evidence, not periodic audits and policy frameworks alone.

"We believe the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms confirms our approach: check-list based governance is not enough. As AI systems become more autonomous and business-critical, organizations need to map AI policies and risks to deep technical controls that generate verifiable evidence, continuously, so that risks are measured, understood and controlled," said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-Founder, LatticeFlow AI.

"I am proud that LatticeFlow AI has pioneered this direction of the AI governance market. Combining Swiss engineering precision with world-class AI research, we enable enterprises to move from superficial check-the-box AI governance to evidence-based, continuous AI risk management. We believe this recognition reflects our impact in driving the market towards this direction. In that sense, the demand for evidence-based AI governance will only accelerate," added Dr. Tsankov.

How to Control AI Risk in the Agentic World

We believe LatticeFlow AI's recognition reflects a founding conviction: AI risk in the agentic era cannot be managed through documentation, policies, and dashboards alone. Organizations need technical evidence that AI systems are operating safely, reliably, and within acceptable risk boundaries.

AI Atlas is the world's first public registry of AI governance frameworks mapped to technical risk controls and ready-to-run evaluations. Covering more than 20 frameworks-including the EU AI Act, OWASP, ISO 42001, and FINMA-it helps organizations translate governance requirements into measurable technical controls.

The LatticeFlow AI platform operationalizes this approach at enterprise scale. From pre-deployment validation to continuous oversight of AI systems in production, including adaptive red teaming for agentic AI, it generates verifiable evidence on AI risk, security, reliability, and performance. Every assessment is repeatable, scalable, and fully traceable, providing the technical foundation for informed decisions by AI teams, governance committees, regulators, and boards.

Today, LatticeFlow AI is trusted by global organizations including SAP and KPMG, as well as world-leading enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and frontier AI labs. In short, LatticeFlow AI enables organizations to move beyond governance frameworks toward continuous, evidence-based control of AI risk.

The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms is available as a complimentary download at https://latticeflow.ai/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-ai-governance-2026

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About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard in AI governance through deep technical assessments that enable evidence-based decisions and empower enterprises to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. As the creator of COMPL-AI, the world's first EU AI Act framework for Generative AI developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, the company combines Swiss precision with scientific rigor to operationalize AI governance built on evidence and trust.

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LatticeFlow AI