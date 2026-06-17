EQS-News: United Terra Enterprises PLC / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition

United Terra Enterprises PLC Expands Renewable Portfolio via Strategic Alternative Energy Joint Venture Company in Ghana



17.06.2026 / 15:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED), OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. United Terra Enterprises PLC Expands Renewable Portfolio via Strategic Alternative Energy Joint Venture Company in Ghana Strategic Expansion: Joint venture establishes a robust foundation for utility-scale alternative energy assets in sub-Saharan Africa.

Utility-Scale PPA: The project company holds a 1-Gigawatt (GW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana.

The project company holds a 1-Gigawatt (GW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana. Diversified Generation: Project pipeline encompasses 500 MWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity and 500 MWp of advanced ocean wave energy generation.

Project pipeline encompasses 500 MWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity and 500 MWp of advanced ocean wave energy generation. Technology Exclusivity: United Terra secures an exclusivity agreement with a premier global wave power technology provider to deploy cutting-edge marine energy solutions. Schaan, Liechtenstein - 17 June 2026 - United Terra Enterprises PLC ("UTP"), an international energy company focused on sustainable resource management and infrastructure development, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement with TC'S Energy Limited ("TCS"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ghana. The agreement establishes a newly formed joint venture vehicle, United Terra TC Energy ("UTTCE"), registered in Ghana, to develop, construct, and operate utility-scale solar and ocean wave power facilities. Under the terms of the transaction, TCS will formally assign its existing 1-Gigawatt (GW) PPA with the state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana, alongside all associated regulatory permits and development licenses, to UTTCE. To satisfy local ownership and regulatory frameworks in Ghana, UTTCE will be structured to optimize both compliance and investor returns. UTP will hold a 49% equity stake in the common shares of UTTCE. Financial returns and future dividend distributions will be driven primarily through preferred shares. UTP will initially hold an 85% preferred shareholding, which is structured to scale up to 95% upon the achievement of specific project development and operational milestones. Demonstrating a commitment to localized operational expertise, Dr. Anthony Opoku, Chief Executive Officer of TCS, will formally join UTP as Country Manager for African Operations, overseeing the execution of the group's regional pipeline. Phased Development Pipeline The joint venture's deployment strategy is designed to optimize capital efficiency and accelerate time-to-revenue through a two-phased infrastructure roll-out: Phase I (Solar PV): Construction of up to 500 MWp of solar PV facilities, utilizing 50% of the allocated PPA capacity to capture immediate cash flows.

Construction of up to 500 MWp of solar PV facilities, utilizing 50% of the allocated PPA capacity to capture immediate cash flows. Phase II (Ocean Wave): Implementation of an offshore wave power generation facility of up to 500 MWp, leveraging constantly available marine energy to provide baseline power stability. Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer of United Terra Enterprises PLC, commented: "The establishment of United Terra TC Energy represents a transformative milestone, diversifying our asset portfolio with highly accretive renewable energy infrastructure. Ghana serves as an ideal strategic gateway to the African continent, universally recognized for its stable democracy, robust legal institutions, and favorable investment climate. By marrying utility-scale solar with pioneering ocean wave technology, we are positioning United Terra at the forefront of the energy transition, delivering sustainable, reliable baseline power to support Ghana's growing economy." - ENDS - Media & Investor Relations Contact: This press release and subsequent corporate updates can be accessed via the official United Terra Enterprises investor relations portal at: https://unitedterra.enterprises/blog/ . For additional information, please contact Peter Krempin either via email info@unitedterra.enterprises or by telephone at +423 236 40 10. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of international securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding UTTCE's corporate setup, development milestones, future construction of energy plants, anticipated capacities (such as the 500 MWp solar and 500 MWp ocean wave energy projects), expected timelines, operational results, capital expenditures, licensing pathways, and regulatory approvals. These statements are based on the current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, and assumptions of UTP's management as of the date of this announcement and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and structural changes over time. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. UTP cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These include, without limitation: general economic and industry conditions; fluctuating power and energy pricing markets; structural delays in infrastructure construction; global supply chain disruptions; local political or macroeconomic shifts in sub-Saharan Africa; operational risks linked to pioneering ocean wave technologies; regulatory modifications regarding environmental compliance and local equity limits; the ability to retain key local leadership like regional country managers; and ongoing global or regional geopolitical instabilities. The assumptions behind these statements are considered reasonable by management at publication; however, the company undertakes no dynamic obligation to amend or publicly update these forward-looking summaries as a result of subsequent developments, except as mandated by law Disclaimer Notice This news release is structured for informative distribution tracking purposes only. It does not constitute or form part of any advertising campaign, formal offer, investment recommendation, or general invitation to purchase, subscribe for, or trade any active securities issued by United Terra Enterprises PLC or its subsidiaries across any global jurisdiction. It shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any transactional contract, placement vehicle, or formal investment allocation decision. This news release does not constitute a formal corporate prospectus.



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