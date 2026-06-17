Game Camp France supports regional developer communities across the French games ecosystem

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced its sponsorship of Game Camp France this 18-19 June 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617351463/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

The French video game industry is widely recognized as one of the most vibrant in Europe, with revenue reaching approximately €5.8 billion in 2025. Rather than a centralized market, it is a patchwork of regional scenes, each with its own communities, creative identity, and business dynamics. Game Camp France plays a key role in bringing these diverse voices together, creating a centralized space for collaboration, exchange, and growth.

By sponsoring Game Camp France, Xsolla is investing directly in the local ecosystem and the developers who power it. Xsolla will be on-site to engage with studios, share insights, showcase its product offerings, and better understand the priorities shaping the French market today.

"Game Camp France is a unique reflection of the diversity and strength of the French games ecosystem," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "We're proud to support an event bringing together so many regional communities and to connect directly with the developers shaping the future of gaming in France."

"Game Camp France makes one thing unmistakable: this isn't a scene waiting for opportunity, it's one building its own," said Eddy Celestine, Business Development Manager, France EU, at Xsolla. "Across Paris, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, and Nantes, studios already have the talent and creativity; what they're forging now is the ecosystem to match. Events like Game Camp France aren't peripheral, they're where the industry connects, aligns, and moves forward together."

At Game Camp France, Xsolla will highlight its global payments infrastructure, supporting more than 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ geographies. Designed to optimize conversion and deliver localized checkout experiences, Xsolla Payments enables developers to reach players worldwide while adapting to regional preferences and regulatory environments. Additionally, Xsolla will showcase how they are connecting developers with premium entertainment-based intellectual property (IP). By simplifying licensing and partnership opportunities, Xsolla Agency helps studios enhance player acquisition, drive engagement through LiveOps, and unlock new monetization pathways.

For more information about Xsolla's presence in France, please visit: https://xsolla.pro/GCF26

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617351463/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com