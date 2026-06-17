TravelVerse and Travel VIP Announce Strategic Partnership to Build an AI-powered Travel and Lifestyle Benefits Platform for Premium Consumers

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Today, Travel VIP and TravelVerse have entered into a strategic partnership targeted to transform the global travel market landscape and redefine the tourism experience.





Travel VIP is an AI-powered travel and lifestyle infrastructure platform for the B2B2C economy that helps enterprises and partners deliver premium travel, concierge, protection, and lifestyle services through a single intelligent ecosystem. Designed around the principles of peace of mind, convenience, and elevated experiences, Travel VIP connects fragmented travel services into a seamless journey for modern B2B2C travellers.

TravelVerse is a global open platform developed by the U.S. and Swiss-based 1World Online that uses its in-house technologies, including AI and blockchain powered ones, to provide immersive cultural and interactive engagement experiences for travelers around the world.

The two products address distinct yet naturally connected parts of the traveler journey: Travel VIP provides intelligent accommodation search, seamless booking, and concierge services, while TravelVerse enriches the travel experience through engaging cultural discovery.

Together, they are building the foundation for a Travel Super App that, in alignment with national and local tourism strategies, serves travelers, cities and regions, hospitality providers, and commercial partners across global markets.

As part of the partnership, the two products are being technically integrated to connect what has traditionally been fragmented in travel: the booking journey and the in-destination experience. The integration will enable Travel VIP users to seamlessly move from smart accommodation search and booking to TravelVerse-powered cultural experiences. At the same time, TravelVerse users will gain access to intelligent booking capabilities alongside their multi-layer exploration. A joint extended technical team started supporting the development of shared infrastructure and future product functionalities.

TravelVerse's Tours across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are being launched around the 2026 World Cup tournament, a historic moment for global football, offering travellers immersive cultural and entertainment journeys in and around key host cities. This approach demonstrates how the combined ecosystem can deliver timely, location-based experiential content to travelers at scale.

"Today's travelers are overwhelmed by fragmented booking tools, disconnected service providers, and increasingly complex journeys. They don't just want another travel app - they want a trusted platform that removes friction, protects them when things go wrong, and helps them discover experiences that matter.

At Travel VIP, our mission is to bring those disconnected services together through a single AI-powered infrastructure layer that delivers three things every traveler values: peace of mind, convenience, and elevated experiences.

Our partnership with TravelVerse is an important step toward that vision. By combining Travel VIP's intelligent booking, concierge, and travel protection capabilities with TravelVerse's immersive cultural discovery platform, we are creating a more connected travel ecosystem that serves travelers before, during, and beyond the trip.

Together, we are laying the foundation for the next generation of travel experiences-where AI not only helps people book their journeys but also helps them discover, engage, and experience destinations in a far more meaningful way."

- Sushil Choudhari, Founder & CEO, Travel VIP.

"Travel has always been about discovery - but for too long, the booking and planning experience and the actual journey have existed in separate worlds. This partnership is about closing that gap and building a Super App that truly serves modern travelers," said Alex Fedosseev, Founder and CEO of 1World Online.

Joint solutions will be demonstrated in select locations; interested regional partners are welcome.

Press contacts:

1World / TravelVerse:

travelverse@1worldonline.com

Travel VIP:

info@travelvip.ai

SOURCE: TravelVerse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/travelverse-and-travel-vip-announce-strategic-partnership-to-bui-1176892