The agreement represents the largest publicly announced, single order of EOS technology, underscoring the continued momentum of additive manufacturing for high-volume production

Beehive Industries, an American manufacturer of advanced propulsion systems for uncrewed aerial defense applications, today announced its latest investment in additive manufacturing (AM) technology to support the production of the company's flagship propulsion product, the Frenzy 8 engine line. The agreement calls for 30 EOS M4 ONYX systems delivered in the next 12 months to Beehive's Colorado and Tennessee facilities, bringing their total to 50 EOS metal AM machines.

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Marie Niehaus-Langer, Chief Executive Officer of EOS, and Darius Ehteshami, Chief Operations and Finance Officer of Beehive Industries, mark the signing of a strategic agreement at EOS global headquarters in Krailling, Germany, on June 17. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to scaling additive manufacturing for high-performance aerospace and defense applications, supported by Beehive's $50 million investment in EOS M4 ONYX technology. [Photo Credit: EOS]

"Beehive is experiencing unprecedented demand for our Frenzy 8 engines driven by major defense programs and the urgent need for affordable, high-rate production of uncrewed systems," said Darius Ehteshami, COO and CFO of Beehive Industries. "Our expanded collaboration with EOS and this substantial investment in best-in-class 3D printers will significantly increase our production capacity while reinforcing our commitment to delivering scalable, American-made propulsion solutions that strengthen warfighter capabilities."

Beehive Industries' investments follow a series of major milestones, including successful high-altitude testing of the Frenzy 8 engine, flight readiness validation, and a recent $29.7 million U.S. Air Force contract supporting vehicle integration, flight testing, and qualification of the propulsion platform. Beehive's engines are specifically designed for swarm-class drones and other next-generation uncrewed aerial systems, enabling low-cost, high-volume production critical to evolving defense strategies.

Beehive selected the EOS M4 ONYX platform for its combination of throughput, process stability, automation, and part quality, and will support Beehive's new growth phase. Introduced as EOS' newest industrial metal AM platform, the EOS M4 ONYX delivers significantly increased productivity through its six-laser architecture, expanded build volume, and advanced process monitoring capabilities. The platform also includes EOS' latest RFS Pro advanced powder filtration system, and is engineered specifically for demanding industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and aviation manufacturing. Beehive will also leverage EOS' software to support real-time process monitoring, production data tracking, and quality management, helping improve repeatability and traceability across AM operations.

"Choosing to expand our fleet with these 30 EOS M4 ONYX systems was a strategic decision driven by EOS's willingness to truly partner with us. Throughout this process, the EOS team leaned in, worked creatively, and demonstrated a deep commitment to our long-term growth," said Jonaaron Jones, Beehive's President of Additive Parts Sales. "We value this kind of collaborative, forward-thinking partnership, and it sets a high bar for our equipment suppliers as we continue to scale and meet our production goals."

Beehive Industries has emerged as one of the leading AM-centered defense manufacturing companies in the United States. In addition to the Frenzy engine family, the company is developing the Rampart turbofan platform for next-generation 1,000+ lbf. applications while also operating one of the nation's largest metal AM operations for high-performance aerospace and defense components.

"Beehive Industries' unprecedented investment demonstrates how additive manufacturing has become a foundational production technology for the next generation of advanced propulsion systems," said Marie Niehaus-Langer, CEO of EOS. "The success of the Frenzy engine program highlights what is possible when innovative design and industrialized additive manufacturing come together. We are proud to support Beehive as they expand production capacity and accelerate the delivery of high-performance technologies to customers around the world."

The expanded EOS installation reinforces Beehive Industries' long-term commitment to additive manufacturing as the foundation for scalable American propulsion manufacturing. As global defense priorities continue shifting toward affordable, rapidly deployable autonomous systems, Beehive and EOS are jointly enabling a new era of high-rate, digitally driven production for mission-critical aerospace hardware.

The Beehive Industries 3D printed Frenzy 8 engine is currently on display in Paris at Eurosatory 2026, EOS stand, Hall 5B E370.

About Beehive Industries

Beehive Industries is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design and development of advanced, additively manufactured jet engines for uncrewed aerial defense applications. Leveraging innovative additive manufacturing techniques, Beehive delivers high-performance propulsion systems with unmatched speed, affordability, and scalability to meet the evolving needs of the warfighter and strengthen American defense superiority. For more information, visit www.beehive-industries.com.

About EOS

EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technologies to organizations around the world. Since 1989, EOS has shaped the future of manufacturing by enabling its customers to innovate and differentiate through expert guidance, technology, and services, leveraging its end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) industry partnerships. From strategy to education to production, EOS is the leading global partner for both metal and polymer AM solutions, accelerating time-to-market for its customers through high-quality production efficiencies and sustainable solutions.

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Contacts:

Beehive Industries Contact

Alex Walker

Director of Communications

+1 720.731.2400

alex.walker@beehiveind.com