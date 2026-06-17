Emergent Achieves NEMSIS v3.5.1 Compliance, Advancing Unified Fire and EMS Operations

SPRINGFIELD, OR / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Emergent today announced that Emergent EMS has officially achieved NEMSIS v3.5.1 compliance for Collect and Send Data, marking a major milestone in the company's vision to deliver a unified operational platform for fire and EMS agencies.

The designation confirms that Emergent EMS successfully satisfied the criteria established by the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) Technical Assistance Center (TAC), allowing departments to use Emergent EMS for standardized patient care reporting and data submission.

The achievement builds upon Emergent's mission to eliminate fragmented workflows by bringing incident response, fleet management, inspections, and EMS reporting into a single platform designed by first responders for first responders.

"Achieving NEMSIS compliance is more than a technical milestone - it's another step toward delivering data confidence for fire and EMS agencies," said Kimberly Duyck, President of Emergent. "Rather than relying on information reconstructed after a call, departments can leverage connected operational and patient care data captured throughout the response. The result is greater visibility, more accurate reporting, and better-informed decisions across the organization."

NEMSIS serves as the national standard for EMS data collection, helping agencies, states, and federal partners improve patient care, operational performance, and emergency medical services research. With compliance now achieved, departments using Emergent EMS can confidently collect, manage, and submit patient care data through a platform built to support the realities of modern emergency response.

"With this latest addition to Emergent's offering, we set out to create a platform where patient care remains at the forefront of both the emergency response as well as the data collection," said Jared Morante, Chief Technology Officer of Emergent. "Achieving NEMSIS compliance validates the foundation we've built and allows departments to take advantage of a more connected approach to EMS operations."

The milestone represents a significant step forward in Emergent's continued investment in public safety technology and its commitment to supporting agencies with tools that improve operational awareness, reduce cognitive demand, and simplify reporting requirements. Emergent EMS is now listed among NEMSIS-compliant software solutions and is available for agencies seeking a modern, integrated approach to EMS reporting and operations.

About Emergent

Emergent is built with every apparatus, building, and call in mind, enhancing operational awareness across the fireground and beyond. By bringing incident response, fleet management, inspections, and EMS into a single platform, Emergent simplifies workflows, reduces cognitive demand, and improves visibility with real-time data. Designed for modern fire and EMS operations, Emergent helps departments work safer, faster, and smarter. We're more than a software provider - we're a partner in public safety. Visit www.emergent.tech to learn more.

Media Contact:

Louie Deraita

Director of Marketing & Communications

lderaita@emergent.tech

SOURCE: Emergent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/emergent-achieves-nemsis-v3.5.1-compliance-advancing-unified-fire-and-ems-operat-1178387