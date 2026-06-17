DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: Viola Chan to Launch Couture Bridal Collection Exclusively for Kleinfeld

Globally Acclaimed Designer and David's Bridal Head of Couture & Design Debuts an Exclusive Collection Created for Today's Modern Brides; Will Host Designer Trunk Show August 27-30 at Kleinfeld

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Globally renowned couture bridal designer Viola Chan will debut a new bespoke bridal collection created specifically for Kleinfeld, the world's most iconic luxury bridal retailer. Designed exclusively for the discerning Kleinfeld bride, the Viola Chan for Kleinfeld collection combines Chan's celebrated couture artistry with the advanced product development expertise of David's Bridal, where she serves as the brand's Head of Couture and Design.

Viola Chan has been one of Hong Kong's most respected couture designers, welcoming royalty, heads of state, celebrities, and brides from around the world to her renowned atelier for custom bridal and eveningwear. Now, she's bringing her couture vision to an exclusive collection developed specifically for the Kleinfeld bride, offering a fresh interpretation of luxury bridal fashion that balances sophisticated craftsmanship, modern romance, and impeccable fit.

"For generations, Kleinfeld has been the destination for brides who expect the very best, where incredible designs and a first-in-class elevated bridal experience come together," said Viola Chan, Couture Fashion Designer and David's Bridal Head of Couture & Design. "Creating a collection for Kleinfeld gave me the opportunity to create new designs for the modern couture bride: a woman with a strong sense of style and a desire to feel extraordinary on one of the most important days of her life."

Designed by Chan and curated in collaboration with the Kleinfeld team, the exclusive collection reflects the preferences and expectations of today's modern bride. Every gown is made to order and available in sizes 0-30, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and ensuring more brides can find a style that feels uniquely their own, while delivering the experience the customer deserves.

"Viola is one of the most respected and accomplished designers in bridal fashion, and her ability to create gowns that are both beautiful and deeply personal to the bride is truly exceptional," added Dorothy Silver, Kleinfeld Bridal Director of Merchandising. "Our brides come to Kleinfeld seeking extraordinary design, construction, and exclusivity, and this collection was created specifically with them in mind. Through Viola's creative vision and the production expertise behind David's Bridal, we are able to introduce a collection that brings something entirely new to the luxury bridal market."

The Viola Chan for Kleinfeld collection will officially debut with a press and VIP launch event on August 25, followed by Viola Chan's inaugural Kleinfeld trunk show August 27-30. Chan will be in attendance throughout the weekend to personally work with brides, helping them find their dream dress while offering expert design guidance and customization options that can transform each gown into a truly one-of-a-kind creation. This exclusive experience gives brides the opportunity to collaborate directly with the designer herself, making their journey to "yes" as memorable as the dress they choose. To book a trunk show appointment, visit kleinfeldbridal.com/violachan .

ABOUT VIOLA CHAN

Viola Chan is an internationally recognized fashion designer with more than 35 years of experience, celebrated for her creative vision within the bridal industry. As Creative Director for the iconic Oleg Cassini Collection since 2005, Viola has also led design, product development, and brand growth for some of the industry's most respected names, including Zac Posen, Vera Wang, Jenny Packham, and Priscilla of Boston. Her work has influenced bridal markets worldwide, earning her a reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, and global brand building.

For years, Viola has also served as the Head of Couture & Design for David's Bridal, while leading Viola Chan Couture, bringing boutique-quality craftsmanship and couture-level artistry to brides everywhere.

ABOUT KLEINFELD BRIDAL

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000-square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show Say Yes to the Dress.

ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's, sign up for Pearl Planner, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/viola-chan-to-launch-couture-bridal-collection-exclusively-for-kleinfe-1178447