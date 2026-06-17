Wedgewood Weddings Expands New Hampshire Portfolio with Acquisition of Birch Wood Vineyards

Southern New Hampshire vineyard venue joins Wedgewood Weddings, bringing full-service planning to a sought-after Derry event destination

DERRY, NH / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events, the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today the launch of Birch Wood Vineyards by Wedgewood Weddings in Derry, New Hampshire. The addition marks Wedgewood Weddings' second venue in the state and expands the company's growing presence in New England with one of Southern New Hampshire's most established wedding destinations.

Founded in 2016, Birch Wood Vineyards has built a strong reputation for its vineyard-inspired setting, thoughtful hospitality, and exclusive one-event-per-day experience, a model that will continue under Wedgewood Weddings management.

"There's an ease to Birch Wood Vineyards that couples feel right away," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "It is intimate, welcoming, and designed for celebrations that feel personal. Our role is to preserve that feeling while adding the structure, guidance, and support that make the entire wedding experience smoother and more enjoyable."

A Distinct Southern New Hampshire Setting

Birch Wood Vineyards by Wedgewood Weddings offers a collection of indoor and outdoor spaces designed to support each part of the wedding day, from ceremony through reception:

Wine Garden - An outdoor ceremony space designed in the shape of a wine glass, featuring a pergola, grapevines, a custom grape leaf fountain, and seasonal views that shift from summer greenery to New England fall foliage.

The Fireside - An indoor ceremony setting centered around a large fireplace, with expansive windows framing the surrounding landscape.

Vineyard Room - A dedicated cocktail hour space with wine-country design elements and room for relaxed mingling following the ceremony.

Estate Room - The primary reception space, featuring warm wood finishes, a dance floor, and a fireplace centerpiece for seated dinners and high-energy celebrations.

Planned Enhancements

Wedgewood Weddings will make targeted improvements designed to elevate the couple and guest experience while preserving the venue's established character. Planned updates include enhancements to key guest-facing spaces, continued investment in getting-ready areas, and behind-the-scenes operational improvements that support a smoother, more seamless event day. The venue's in-house culinary team will remain in place, ensuring continuity for couples while adding the strength of Wedgewood Weddings' planning infrastructure and national vendor network.

What This Means for Couples

Couples booking Birch Wood Vineyards by Wedgewood Weddings will benefit from a full-service planning experience, including dedicated event coordination, customizable packages, vendor support, and day-of management. The result is a streamlined process designed to reduce stress, simplify decision-making, and help couples stay present for every moment of the celebration.



With its Southern New Hampshire location, one-event-per-day experience, and range of vineyard-style event spaces, Birch Wood Vineyards is positioned to serve couples throughout the Greater Manchester, Nashua, and broader New England markets.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/Birch-Wood-Vineyards

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events



Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 80+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress, without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .



Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-expands-new-hampshire-portfolio-with-acquisit-1178476