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ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
197 Leser
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DealFlow Events: The PIPEs Conference Returns to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla Nov. 4-5

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / The PIPEs Conference is back - and the market's most active players will be in the room November 4-5, 2026. Join investors, public company executives, investment bankers, legal advisors, and capital markets professionals at the annual event dedicated exclusively to Private Investments in Public Equity.

This year we're meeting again at the perennially popular Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

From market trends and deal structuring to investor access and high-impact networking, this is where the players in the PIPEs sector converge to network and get deals done.

Highlights

  • New This Year - PIPEs Quick Pitch and 1-on-1 meetings with public issuers

  • Also New This Year - PIPEs Accounting Workshop & PIPEs Legal Workshop

  • Actionable insights on transaction structures and trends from top investors and bankers

  • Meetings can be scheduled ahead of the event to maximize your time at the conference

Brought to you by DealFlow Events, The PIPEs Conference is where the conversations happen. And they happen in the luxurious setting of The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. This two-day event offers unparalleled networking, in-depth discussions by panels of curated experts, evening socials and all the amenities, fun and entertainment the venue offers.

PIPE transactions continue to reshape how companies access capital in volatile markets - offering speed, flexibility, and strategic partnerships beyond traditional financings.

Join the executives and advisors leading the next generation of PIPE deals and gain actionable insight into:

  • What investors are funding right now

  • How companies are structuring successful PIPE raises

  • Market trends impacting pricing, liquidity, and execution

  • What separates funded companies from overlooked ones

Learn more and enjoy a discount with early registration at thepipesconference.com

ABOUT DEALFLOW EVENTS

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steve Evans
DealFlow Events
sevans@dealflowevents.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-pipes-conference-returns-to-the-hard-rock-hotel-and-casino-in-hollywood-fl-1178554

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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