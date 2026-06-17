Vbrick, the leading end-to-end intelligent enterprise video platform provider, has been named a Leader for the 11th consecutive year by Aragon Research in the 2026 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Videoi

"Enterprise video platforms are evolving from passive content repositories into intelligent, AI-driven ecosystems where agentic workflows can autonomously create, analyze, personalize, and distribute video at scale," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst at Aragon Research. "Organizations that embrace video as a strategic enterprise-wide asset will gain a significant advantage in agility, engagement, and operational efficiency."

For its 2026 report, Aragon Research evaluated 14 enterprise video platform (EVP) providers, categorizing them as Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, or Specialists. To achieve Leader status, companies must exhibit comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and effectively perform against those strategies.

"Vbrick has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video for 11 consecutive years, which we believe reflects both our expertise in delivering enterprise video at scale and our continued innovation in applying AI to solve real business challenges," said Paul Sparta, Vbrick chairman and CEO. "As organizations accelerate their adoption of agentic AI, video has become one of the most valuable yet underutilized forms of unstructured data. Unlocking that value requires the ability to scale, manage, and deliver video seamlessly across the enterprise."

Vbrick helps enterprises turn unstructured video data into actionable, scalable intelligence that can fuel any AI agent or ecosystem. The Vbrick EVP ingests, securely stores, and intelligently manages video, making it instantly searchable and accessible. Built-in eCDN technology supports live streaming and video distribution at scale, and out-of-the-box integrations and APIs allow video to be delivered into any enterprise application or workflow.

In the past year, Vbrick expanded its AI capabilities with the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that connects enterprise video content to AI agents and copilots, and multimodal AI that leverages vision models to interpret visual patterns, on-screen cues, and physical environment changes in real time. Additionally, Vbrick became the first EVP to achieve C2PA conformance, providing Content Credentials that verify the authenticity of video assets and track whether generative AI was used in their creation.

"AI is transforming what's possible with enterprise video, turning it into a far more strategic business asset," said Sparta. "To realize that potential, organizations need a secure, centralized platform that can manage video at enterprise scale. We believe Vbrick is uniquely positioned to help lead this next phase of innovation."

To learn more about Vbrick within Aragon's research findings, download The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2026.

About Vbrick

Vbrick transforms unstructured video data into a powerful source of enterprise intelligence. As the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider, Vbrick's AI-powered, cloud-native solution delivers the right video asset to any business process or AI agent via MCP (Model Context Protocol). By turning video into a connected data layer that is searchable, secure, and seamlessly integrated, Vbrick enables organizations to harness their content's full potential and accelerate work at scale. Learn more at vbrick.com.

____________________ i Aragon Research "Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2026" by Jim Lundy, May 2026. Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Julie Kent

Senior Director of Corporate Communications

julie.kent@vbrick.com