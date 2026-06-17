Europe is once again facing an energy crisis, another reminder of just how vulnerable our fossil fuel-based energy system is. Yet the current crisis is also accelerating the energy transition and the adoption of electromobility. The objective is to reduce dependence on imports of fossil-based raw materials and thereby increase resilience. This year, The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, is sending a strong and clear message with its new special exhibit Renewables 24/7: Renewable energies ensure a secure, reliable and affordable energy supply every day, around the clock. This message is scientifically supported by a new study from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, which will be presented on June 23. From June 23-25, around 2,800 exhibitors will present groundbreaking, market-ready and cross-system technologies for a 24/7 renewable energy supply at Messe München. More than 100,000 visitors are expected.

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At The smarter E Europe 2026, around 2,800 exhibitors will demonstrate how a 24/7 renewable energy supply can be achieved. Solar Promotion GmbH

The new study, Cost-Optimal Transformation of the German Energy System by 2045 Setting the Course for a Reliable, Resilient and Climate-Neutral 24/7 Energy System, was conducted by Fraunhofer ISE on behalf of The smarter E Europe. Based on facts, it demonstrates that a renewable energy system is reliable, cost-effective, resilient and climate-neutral while promoting growth and prosperity in industrialized nations.

Special exhibit Renewables 24/7

The special exhibit Renewables 24/7 Secure Energy for a Changing World in hall C5 demonstrates how this vision can be put into practice. It is the standout attraction at this year's event. The exhibition shows how a renewable energy system functions.

The energy transition is a mindset challenge

On June 23, Michael Kellner (Member of the German Bundestag), Ursula Heinen-Esser (President of the German Renewable Energy Federation, BEE), Prof. Dr. Christian Stöcker (journalist and media researcher) and Luisa Neubauer (climate activist) will discuss how a fully renewable energy system is both technically practicable and socially viable. Hosted by energy expert Dr. Tim Meyer.

E-mobility and grid integration

The Bidirectional Zone is the place to discover how electric vehicles can be used to charge, store and feed electricity back into the grid. Companies operating large fleets benefit from add-on technologies such as smart charging or virtual swarm storage, which allow them to achieve attractive returns on investment.

Green hydrogen: the key to the transformation

At the newly designed Hydrogen Dialogue Forum Expo exhibition segment ees Europe is placing the topic firmly in the spotlight. On June 24 and 25, the Hydrogen Dialogue Summit at the International Congress Center München (ICM) will explore current trends and challenges in the hydrogen sector. The event is sponsored by Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, Hubert Aiwanger, who will be opening the summit on June 24.

Technology transfer from space

The results of the ees Island Challenge 2026 (BEYOND EARTH) will be presented on the ees Innovation Hub Stage in hall B0. Solutions developed for operation in space conditions can also be applied to critical infrastructure and stand-alone power systems, or microgrids, on Earth.

For more information, please visit:

www.TheSmarterE.de

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Contacts:

Contact:

Solar Promotion GmbH P.O. Box 100 170 75101 Pforzheim

Horst Dufner Tel.: +49 7231 58598-0 Fax: +49 7231 58598-28

dufner@solarpromotion.de

Press contact:

RYSM Schlesische Straße 26/c4 |10997 Berlin

Roberto Freiberger Tel.: +49 163 8430 943

roberto.freiberger@rysm.com

Solar Promotion GmbH P.O. Box 100 170 75101 Pforzheim

Peggy Härter-Zilay Tel.: +49 7231 58598-240

haerter-zilay@solarpromotion.com