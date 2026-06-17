RAEK Announces It is Building the Data Ownership Layer for the AI Economy

Company unveils unified ecosystem spanning first-party data, AI activation, and private infrastructure as businesses race to own the intelligence that powers AI

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / RAEK today announced its expanded vision and unified company positioning: building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. As businesses accelerate AI adoption, RAEK gives them the ability to collect, control, and activate the first-party customer data that determines whether AI actually delivers value.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment. AI adoption is accelerating across every industry, but most companies are discovering a hard truth: AI is only as powerful as the data underneath it. While businesses can buy AI tools off the shelf, very few own clean, usable, permission-based customer intelligence. At the same time, privacy regulation, cookie deprecation, and platform walled gardens are making owned first-party data more valuable than ever.

"Every company is rushing to adopt AI, but almost none of them own the data that makes AI useful," said Cory Crapes, CEO and Co-Founder of RAEK. "Businesses do not just need AI tools. They need owned data that makes AI worth using. RAEK exists to give companies control over the customer data they already generate, and to turn that data into intelligence they can activate across marketing, sales, automation, and AI systems. The next wave of AI value will be created by companies that own, control, and activate proprietary data. We are building the layer that makes that possible."

The RAEK Ecosystem

RAEK's platform is organized around three operating layers:

RAEK Data is the foundation. It collects, processes, enriches, and organizes first-party customer data, helping businesses build their own data asset instead of relying entirely on third-party platforms. Powered by RAEK's EchoID technology, RAEK Data turns anonymous website traffic and scattered customer signals into known, owned customer intelligence that businesses can activate.

RAEK Edge is the private AI and data infrastructure layer. It provides private and on-premise AI infrastructure, secure storage, and AI appliances for businesses that need to store, process, and use sensitive data outside the public cloud. As companies become more AI-dependent, RAEK Edge gives them infrastructure they fully control.

RAEK AI is the intelligence and activation layer. It uses owned customer data to power business workflows, agents, automation, analytics, and AI-driven activation. Because RAEK AI is connected to the data businesses actually own, it delivers intelligence that generic AI tools cannot match.

Positioned at the Center of the AI Economy

RAEK sits at the intersection of first-party data, identity, AI activation, and private infrastructure, four of the most important forces shaping the next decade of business technology. Identity resolution and customer intelligence are becoming critical infrastructure, and private AI is emerging as a requirement for companies handling sensitive data.

"We have built the foundation," Crapes added. "Now the opportunity is to monetize it. RAEK is moving from product buildout into commercialization, and the market timing could not be stronger. Companies that own their data will win the AI economy. Companies that rent it will fall behind."

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. RAEK helps businesses collect, store, process, enrich, and activate the first-party data they own, turning unknown traffic and underused customer signals into owned intelligence that powers marketing, automation, analytics, and AI systems. The RAEK ecosystem spans three layers: RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI. Learn more at raek.ai.

Media Contact:

RAEK

Cory Crapes

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-announces-it-is-building-the-data-ownership-layer-for-the-ai-1178321