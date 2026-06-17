Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Quantum X Labs: Kräftiger Ausbruch - Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8CU | ISIN: SE0017131337 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 08:07
1,194 Euro
-3,55 % -0,044
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2241,24217:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 16:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistea AB: Logistea acquires airside logistics property in Turku with an underlying property value of SEK 114 million

Logistea AB (publ) has acquired a site leasehold in Turku, Finland. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 114 million and the asset has a lettable area of 9,069 sqm. The asset has five tenants with an annual rental income of SEK 10.6 million, of which FedEx and DHL accounts for c. 90%.

Logistea expands its property portfolio and has acquired the site leasehold on the property 853-458-1-182 in Turku, Finland, with a unique airside location enabling package handling directly to and from the aircrafts. The anchor tenant FedEx has been in the cross-dock terminal since completion in 2003 and DHL for 18 years. The leasehold has a 51-year remaining term with a 50-year extension option on unchanged terms, as well as market value compensation at expiry. Closing of the transaction took place today on June 17th.

"We are happy to continue to grow our Finnish portfolio and announce Logistea's first acquisition in Turku, Finland. The asset is anchored by international and financially solid tenants and has a mission critical location in one of the growth centres of Finland." says Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO and CIO of Logistea.

The acquisition is funded with available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

Image Attachments

Turku Terminal With Copyright

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.