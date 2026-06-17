1911 Gold Corporation: 1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $31 Million

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQX: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets, Roth Canada, Inc., and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. (together with Haywood, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal offering to $31,000,000 (the "Upsized Offering").

Pursuant to the Upsized Offering, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, (i) 7,812,500 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.64 per Unit (the "Issue Price"); (ii) 12,610,400 "Canadian development expenses" flow-through units of the Company (the "CDE Units") at a price of $0.793 per CDE Unit (the "CDE Issue Price"); and (iii) a combination of: (A) "Canadian exploration expenses" flow-through units of the Company (the "Tranche 1 CEE Units") at a price of $0.864 per Tranche 1 CEE Unit, (B) "Canadian exploration expenses" flow-through units of the Company (the "Tranche 2 CEE Units") at a price of $1.011 per Tranche 2 CEE Unit, (C) "Canadian exploration expenses" flow-through units of the Company (the "Tranche 3 CEE Units" and together with the Units, CDE Units, Tranche 1 CEE Units and Tranche 2 CEE Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.752 per Tranche 3 CEE Unit, (D) CDE Units at the CDE Issue Price, and (E) Units at the Issue Price, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Offered Securities of $31,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $1.00 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

Each CDE Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half Warrant, each to be issued as a "flow-through share" with respect to "Canadian development expenses" that qualify as "reaccelerated Canadian development expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act). Each Tranche 1 CEE Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half Warrant, to be issued as a "flow-through share" with respect to "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act). Each Tranche 2 CEE Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half Warrant to be issued as a "flow-through share" with respect to "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act, and also as "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of subsection 11.7(1) of The Income Tax Act (Manitoba). Each Tranche 3 CEE Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half Warrant to be issued as a "flow-through share" with respect to "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act).

In addition, the Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Upsized Offering in any combination of Units, CDE Units, Tranche 1 CEE Units, Tranche 2 CEE Units and Tranche 3 CEE Units at their respective issue prices, on the same terms and conditions as the Upsized Offering, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Upsized Offering.

The Offered Securities will be offered by way of a short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") to be filed in all provinces of Canada (other than Quebec). The Offered Securities may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable state securities laws, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters on a private placement or equivalent basis, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises and the Company does not thereafter become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdictions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Upsized Offering to fund ongoing exploration and development activities on its True North Gold Project, technical studies, and for working capital purposes, as will be more particularly described in the Prospectus.

The Upsized Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 14, 2026 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The securities offered in the Upsized Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production story with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Shaun Heinrichs

President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 674-1293

ir@1911gold.com

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or that describe a "goal", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, the entering into of a definitive underwriting agreement, the timing and completion of the Upsized Offering and the Over-Allotment Option in respect thereof, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Upsized Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, the filing of the Prospectus, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Upsized Offering, the incurrence and renunciation of qualifying expenses by the Company under the Tax Act and The Income Tax Act (Manitoba), and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.