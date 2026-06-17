First Farmers Financial Corporation: First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend, Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization and Completes 2-for-1 Stock Split

Converse, Indiana, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on June 16, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026. This quarterly dividend represents a 4.0% increase over the $0.25 split-adjusted dividend declared in June 2025.



The Company completed its previously announced 2-for-1 common stock split on June 15, 2026, as shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2026, received one additional common share for each common share held. FFMR began trading on a post-split basis on June 16, 2026.

In addition to the cash dividend, the Board of Directors authorized an increase of $9 million to the Company's existing common share repurchase authorization. This increased authorization is in addition to approximately $2 million remaining under prior authorizations as of June 16, 2026.

The timing, price, and quantity of purchases under the stock repurchase plan will be at the discretion of management and may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time. The program will be funded from current available working capital. The Board feels the stock repurchase plan continues to provide capital management opportunities and add value for the Company's shareholders depending upon market and business conditions.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $3.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR



