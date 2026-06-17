Playlist Appoints David Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Palantir Technologies, to Board of Directors

The addition of a leading technology-sector finance executive supports Playlist's mission in building the world's most comprehensive fitness and wellness operating system

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playlist, the parent company of Mindbody, ClassPass, Booker, EGYM, and Kite, today announced the appointment of David Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), to its Board of Directors.

Glazer joins Playlist's board at a pivotal moment of scale for the company, which recently completed its merger with EGYM to form the world's largest full-stack fitness and wellness operating system.

"David has spent more than a decade helping to scale Palantir into one of the most closely watched technology companies in the world, and his instincts on scale, capital, and operating discipline are exactly what we want helping to guide Playlist's next chapter," said Fritz Lanman, CEO and Co-Founder of Playlist.

Playlist Chairman and Co-Founder Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer added, "David shares our conviction that the future of fitness and wellness will be defined by technology, data, and human connection at a global scale, and having him in our corner is a real signal of the moment we're in. We're honored to welcome him to our board."

"Anchored by a mission as durable as global health and fitness, Playlist is cash flow positive while operating on a global scale and sustaining high growth," said David Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Palantir Technologies. "In my experience, that combination is exceptionally rare, and Playlist has it. I'm excited to support Fritz, Philipp, and the rest of the team on this journey as a member of the board."

Since joining Palantir in 2013, Glazer has held a range of leadership roles across finance and legal, becoming CFO in 2020. Earlier in his career, he was a corporate securities attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, advising technology companies and founders on IPOs, equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. He holds a B.A. from Santa Clara University and a J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

About Playlist

Playlist is the parent company that brings together Mindbody, ClassPass, Booker, EGYM, and Kite-technology platforms that power experience-driven businesses across fitness, wellness, lifestyle, and beyond. Through a growing suite of AI-driven SaaS, corporate wellness, hardware, and consumer offerings, Playlist helps people discover and book experiences that bring joy, movement, and meaning to everyday life. Learn more at www.playlist.com.

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SOURCE Playlist