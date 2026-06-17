SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar - Get Certified: Unlock the Value of SBP Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR
Get Certified: Unlock the Value of SBP Certification
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
10:30 AM PT | 1:30 PM ET
REGISTER NOW
Sustainable Biomass Program (SBP) certification is rapidly becoming a key requirement across global energy and natural resource markets. Whether you're new to SBP or looking to strengthen your compliance strategy, this session will walk you through everything you need to know about certification.
Join SCS Global Services on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, for an informational session with Lindsey Mauldin, Director of Sales, Natural Resources, and Trevor O'Brien, Sales Manager, Forestry.
They'll cover:
What SBP certification is and why it matters
Key requirements and eligibility criteria
Step-by-step certification process
Common challenges and how to avoid them
Real-world examples and best practices
SECURE YOUR SPOT
Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: SCS Global Services
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-get-certified-unlock-the-value-of-sbp-cert-1178585