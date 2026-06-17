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ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
80 Leser
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SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar - Get Certified: Unlock the Value of SBP Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

Get Certified: Unlock the Value of SBP Certification

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

10:30 AM PT | 1:30 PM ET

REGISTER NOW

Sustainable Biomass Program (SBP) certification is rapidly becoming a key requirement across global energy and natural resource markets. Whether you're new to SBP or looking to strengthen your compliance strategy, this session will walk you through everything you need to know about certification.

Join SCS Global Services on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, for an informational session with Lindsey Mauldin, Director of Sales, Natural Resources, and Trevor O'Brien, Sales Manager, Forestry.

They'll cover:

  • What SBP certification is and why it matters

  • Key requirements and eligibility criteria

  • Step-by-step certification process

  • Common challenges and how to avoid them

  • Real-world examples and best practices

SECURE YOUR SPOT

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-get-certified-unlock-the-value-of-sbp-cert-1178585

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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