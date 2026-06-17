Pembroke Pines, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - MHP Sales Manager, an AI-powered sales and leasing platform built exclusively for manufactured housing communities, today announced a new retainer-based pricing and service model designed to help mobile home park owners turn ad spend into consistent, trackable move-ins at scale.

Updated pricing structure replaces pay-per-lease performance fees with transparent monthly plans built to scale across mobile home park portfolios

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Previously, MHP Sales Manager operated on a pure performance basis: the company funded advertising upfront and only invoiced communities after a resident signed a lease or purchase agreement and received their keys. As the company grew, that structure limited how many parks it could support at once and made results more fragile in capital-intensive markets.

"Operators asked us for a solution that was both more scalable and more integrated with their own budgeting," said Chris Valero, founder and CEO of MHP Sales Manager. "By moving to a transparent monthly retainer, where owners fund their own ad spend and we run the AI and Sales & Leasing Desk, we can serve more communities, more consistently, without compromising results."

Under the updated model, MHP Sales Manager offers two primary monthly plans tailored to portfolio size and internal resources:

Marketing Engine : For operators who want a serious marketing engine while keeping showings and leasing in-house. MHP Sales Manager builds and manages targeted Meta campaigns for each park, Christina AI responds to new leads 24/7, and all calls, texts, and social leads are tracked in an MHP-focused CRM and platform so owners can finally see what their ad dollars are doing.

: For operators who want a serious marketing engine while keeping showings and leasing in-house. MHP Sales Manager builds and manages targeted Meta campaigns for each park, Christina AI responds to new leads 24/7, and all calls, texts, and social leads are tracked in an MHP-focused CRM and platform so owners can finally see what their ad dollars are doing. Marketing + Sales Desk: For owners who are tired of missed calls, unread Facebook messages, and inconsistent follow-up. This plan includes everything in Marketing Engine plus MHP Sales Manager's human Sales & Leasing Desk, which works inbound leads, coordinates and confirms showings, sends reminders, and follows up on no-shows so more prospects actually walk homes.

Plans are structured as a monthly retainer plus park-level ad spend and are designed for operators managing at least 300 pads.

All plans include Christina AI, MHP Sales Manager's 24/7 AI sales and leasing assistant, which responds to new inquiries in roughly 30 seconds, qualifies prospects, and auto-schedules showings and sales calls. The platform also centralizes calls, texts, and social leads into an MHP-focused CRM, so owners can see their pipeline from initial inquiry through showing, application, and move-in by park and by manager.

"Our mission hasn't changed," added Valero. "We still exist to help owners fill park-owned homes faster and grow NOI. The new pricing simply reflects how serious operators already think: clear budgets, clear responsibilities, and a sales and leasing operation they can trust month after month."

The company's previous pay-per-move-in performance model is no longer available for new clients. Existing customers on legacy terms are being contacted directly with transition options and timelines, and all publicly available information - including the company website and documentation - has been updated to reflect the new structure.

To learn more about the new service model and explore whether MHP Sales Manager is a fit, visit https://www.mhpsalesmanager.com or request a strategy call at https://www.mhpsalesmanager.com/book-call.

About MHP Sales Manager

MHP Sales Manager is an AI-driven sales and leasing platform built specifically for manufactured housing community owners and operators. Combining a 24/7 AI sales and leasing assistant, an MHP-focused CRM, showing and reminder automation, and a dedicated Sales & Leasing Desk, MHP Sales Manager helps owners convert ad spend into qualified leads, booked showings, and move-ins across mobile home park portfolios. The company is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

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Source: MHP Sales Manager