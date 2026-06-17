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ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 17:38 Uhr
117 Leser
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FedEx & Heart to Heart: Strengthening Disaster Response

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / When we think of disaster relief, we often picture the immediate aftermath: delivering critical supplies and life-saving aid to affected communities. However, at FedEx, our Delivering for Good initiative goes far beyond responding after a crisis strikes. We know that the most effective disaster response starts long before the storm hits or the ground shakes. Humanitarian organizations plan and train all year long, so they are ready for the next emergency, and we are committed to helping them get ready before disaster occurs.

A critical part of this mission is investing in the readiness of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) we support. We are proud to collaborate with organizations like Heart to Heart International by funding hands-on Emergency Medical Team (EMT) training exercises. These immersive simulations replicate real-world disaster scenarios, allowing staff and volunteers to practice setting up mobile clinics, coordinating complex logistics, and triaging patients in a controlled but realistic environment.

This proactive investment in readiness ensures that when the time comes, teams can act swiftly and decisively. The training builds critical skills, confidence, and teamwork, empowering responders to step into leadership roles and operate seamlessly in high-pressure situations. By enhancing these capabilities year-round, Heart to Heart International is equipped to deliver faster, higher-quality medical care to communities in crisis.

See Our Support in Action

We are honored to help make this vital, year-round preparation possible. Here's a video from Heart to Heart International showcasing their EMT training in action and the impact of our ongoing collaboration.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-and-heart-to-heart-strengthening-disaster-response-1178600

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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