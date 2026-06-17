EnduroSat Names Brandon Tripp as Chief Commercial Officer

An experienced industry executive and US Army Special Forces veteran, Tripp will lead commercial strategy as demand accelerates across markets for scalable space constellations

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnduroSat , a space infrastructure builder, today announced the appointment of Brandon Tripp ("Tripp") as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he will lead the scaling of EnduroSat's commercial operations and accelerate global growth.

Tripp brings more than 15 years of commercial space, defense, and national leadership experience. Most recently, he led global growth initiatives at Bluestaq, scaling the company's presence across international defense and commercial markets. Prior to that, he led capture strategy for Palantir's Space business, supporting enterprise and government programs across the space and national security sectors. He has also held leadership roles at AMERGINT Technologies (now CACI) and TMC Design. A former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, Tripp brings a disciplined, mission-driven approach to building teams and scaling organizations.

"EnduroSat has established itself as one of the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in the space sector," said Tripp. "The company's ability to combine engineering excellence with a highly scalable business model really impressed me. EnduroSat is not just building satellites-we're building the infrastructure that will power the next generation of space missions. The combination of fixed pricing, end-to-end service, and serial production helps customers move faster, reduce risk, and accelerate mission success."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Tripp will focus on expanding strategic customer relationships worldwide, strengthening EnduroSat's presence across defense, civil, and commercial markets. He will also help strengthen strategic partnerships across the global space ecosystem.

"We are super excited to welcome Tripp onboard," said Raycho Raychev, Founder and CEO of EnduroSat. "As demand for sovereign space capabilities and scalable space infrastructure continues to grow, his leadership will help us expand our global reach and strengthen our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and scalable access to space."

EnduroSat makes space more accessible through unique software-flexible satellites and streamlined constellation-as-a-service program. The company's unique tech stack, fixed-costs, and serial production process remove complexity and risk for space missions, enabling customers to focus on their applications. By reducing barriers to entry, EnduroSat helps organizations move from concept to orbit faster.

About EnduroSat

EnduroSat is a space infrastructure builder that engineers, manufactures, and operates high-performance satellites, making space universally accessible for commercial and institutional customers across the globe. EnduroSat delivers end-to-end satellite missions-from mission design and payload integration to launch and in-orbit operations-through a fixed-cost, constellation-as-a-service model.

www.endurosat.com

Contact:

Boris Dimitrov

Head of Marketing

boris.dimitrov@endurosat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97792193-9d36-4757-8023-f210ce6de450