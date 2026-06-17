Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market to Add USD 116.43 Billion in New Investment by 2031, Power Capacity to Reach 12,144 MW by 2029 - Arizton

Market size, regional outlook, growth drivers, and competitive landscape: 2026-2031 forecast.
CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. data center operators are increasing investments in sustainable infrastructure as rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and high-density computing environments drives the deployment of racks exceeding 100 kW per rack, increasing demand for advanced power and cooling systems. According to new research from Arizton Advisory & Intelligence, the U.S. sustainable data center market by investment is projected to grow from USD 59.47 billion in 2025 to USD 116.43 billion by 2031, reflecting stronger investments in energy-efficient, scalable, and high-density digital infrastructure across the country.
Get detailed Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast
Browse in-depth TOC on the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market
Pages- 222
Region- 5
Company- 95
Segment-2
U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market Snapshot
Market Size
USD 116.43 Billion
Market Size
USD 59.47 Billion
CAGR By
11.85 %
Power Capacity
12,144 MW
Historic Year
2022-2024
Base Year
2025
Forecast Year
2026-2031
Segments
Infrastructure and Geography
Geographical
United States (Southeastern U.S.,
In the US sustainable data center market, the Southeast US contributed the highest sustainable data center investments, accounting for around 30.87% of the market's sustainable data center investment share in 2025, followed by the Midwestern US (28.12%), the Southwest US (24.50%), the Western US (12.19%), and the Northeast US (4.32%). The Southeast US is anticipated to contribute the highest sustainable data center investments in the US sustainable data center market during the forecast period, accounting for around 31.17% of the market's sustainable data center investment share in 2031, owing to the rapid surge in demand for sustainable data center infrastructure.
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Evolving Power, Cooling, and Infrastructure Priorities in the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market
- U.S. data center operators are increasingly replacing traditional VRLA batteries with more sustainable alternatives such as lithium-ion, liquid metal, sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries, while flexible UPS systems are helping improve facility performance and reduce long-term operating costs.
- The transition from conventional diesel fuel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is gaining momentum as operators seek cleaner backup power solutions, with diesel generator usage expected to decline significantly by 2031 in line with broader sustainability and carbon reduction goals.
- Rapid data center expansion and the growing number of hyperscale facilities are accelerating demand for intelligent PDUs, enabling operators to monitor power usage in real time, improve energy efficiency, and lower electricity consumption and carbon emissions.
- Data center operators are increasingly incorporating sustainable construction practices by using eco-friendly building materials, energy-efficient designs, and modular development practices to minimize environmental impact. Many companies are also pursuing certifications such as LEED to highlight their commitment to sustainability.
Three forces are driving the shift in the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market
Heat and density. AI and HPC workloads are pushing rack densities beyond what air cooling can handle. Prime Data Centers' planned California campus, announced in January 2025, is designed for racks between 40 kW and 120 kW, a level that all but requires liquid, immersion, or hybrid cooling rather than traditional air systems.
Cost and grid pressure. Rising electricity prices and construction costs are making on-site power generation a financial necessity rather than a sustainability bonus. Core Scientific's planned Texas campus, announced in March 2026, will be supported by an on-site substation, and Oracle moved to secure roughly USD 38 billion in debt financing in October 2025 for large-scale builds in Texas and Wisconsin.
Equipment turnover. Operators are replacing legacy VRLA batteries with lithium-ion, liquid metal, sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc alternatives, and shifting backup power from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Diesel generator usage is expected to decline significantly by 2031 as a result. Intelligent PDUs are also spreading quickly, giving hyperscale operators real-time visibility into power draw and carbon impact.
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Major Players in the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market
Data Center Investors
- Aligned Data Centers
- Amazon Web Services
- American Tower
- Apple
- Applied Digital
- Centersquare
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- Crusoe
- CyrusOne
- DartPoints
- DataBank
- DC BLOX
- DigiPower X
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
- Element Critical
- Equinix
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
- Flexential
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- Hut 8
- Iron Mountain
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Netrality Data Centers
- Novva Data Centers
- NTT DATA
- Oracle
- PowerHouse Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- QTS Data Centers
- Sabey Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- Skybox Datacenters
- Soluna
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stream Data Centers
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- TierPoint
- Vantage Data Centers
- WhiteFiber
- Yondr Group
Renewable Energy Providers
- Adapture Renewables
- Algonquin Power & Utilities
- The AES Corporation
- Apex Clean Energy
- Avangrid
- Brookfield Renewable
- Chevron
- Constellation
- D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI)
- Dominion Energy
- ECL
- EDF Power Solutions
- EDP Renewables
- Enbridge
- Enel Group
- ENGIE
- Eolian
- Fervo Energy
- First Solar
- Invenergy
- Leeward Renewable Energy
- Lightsource bp
- NextEra Energy
- NV Energy
- Oklo
- Ørsted
- Overview Energy
- PacifiCorp
- Pattern Energy
- Qcells
- Shell
- Solar Alliance
- TerraPower
- Torch Clean Energy
- TotalEnergies
- Vitol
- Xcel Energy
- XGS Energy
- Sunraycer
- Current Hydro
- Origis Energy
- Treaty Oak Clean Energy
- EnergyRe
- Entergy
- Zelestra
U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market Market Segmentation & Forecast
By Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
By Geography
- United States
- Southeastern U.S.
- Midwestern U.S.
- Southwestern U.S.
- Western U.S.
- Northeastern U.S.
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- How big is the U.S. sustainable data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the U.S. sustainable data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. sustainable data center market by 2031?
- What are the key trends in the United States sustainable data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. sustainable data center market by 2031?
About Us:
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.
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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
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