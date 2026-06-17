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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 17:54 Uhr
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Bybit Private Wealth Management Posts Up to Over 50% in 30-Day APR Across Multiple Strategies

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, saw its Private Wealth Management division (PWM) demonstrate resilience across market cycles. Latest 30-day returns showcase consistent gains amid volatile market conditions.

Over the past 30 days, Bybit PWM has achieved notable gains on average:

  • BTC-focused strategies exceeded 10% APR
  • USDT strategies delivered 25% APR, with select high-performing portfolios reaching above 50% APR

Bybit PWM's shock-resistant performance in a volatile world reflects Bybit's commitment to building advanced wealth solutions, positioning the platform as a premier destination for high-net-worth individuals and corporate treasuries managing significant crypto allocations.

The results also underscore the effectiveness of Bybit PWM's data-driven and results-driven investment approach, which tailors strategies balance individual risk parameters and long-term investment objectives.

Bybit PWM is now open to VIP 2+ users on the Bybit Earn dashboard. PWM portfolios start at a minimum investment of 250,000 USDT, providing institutional-grade asset management for sophisticated investors seeking professional oversight of their digital asset holdings.

Terms and conditions apply. For subscription details, requirements, and personalized strategy consultation, eligible Bybit users who are VIP2+ or above can access PWM directly through the Bybit App's Finance tab and navigate to the Wealth Management section.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-private-wealth-management-posts-up-to-over-50-in-30-day-apr-across-multiple-strategies-302803315.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.