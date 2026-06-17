Midwest Acquirers Association Announces Partnership with Exectras to Expand Access to Affordable Healthcare and Business Benefits for Payments Professionals

New partnership brings Exectras Membership featuring Exectras 360HEALTH to MWAA's payments community

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / The Midwest Acquirers Association (MWAA), a regional organization dedicated to education, networking, and support for the payments industry, today announced a new partnership with Exectras, a membership-based business services and benefits platform, to introduce Exectras Membership featuring Exectras 360HEALTH to the broader MWAA community.

Through this partnership, MWAA and Exectras will work together to expand access to healthcare-related resources, employee benefits, business services, and cost-saving solutions for payments professionals, entrepreneurs, agents, ISOs, small business owners, and organizations throughout the acquiring ecosystem.

Exectras Membership featuring Exectras 360HEALTH is designed to help businesses and individuals access valuable health, wellness, and business resources that may otherwise be difficult to obtain through traditional large-employer benefit channels. The offering supports employers, employees, and families with solutions intended to promote physical, financial, and operational well-being.

"For years, I have believed that one of the greatest unmet needs within the payments industry has been providing affordable healthcare access and meaningful benefits to the thousands of professionals, entrepreneurs, agents, ISOs, and small business owners who drive our industry forward," said Rod Katzfey, President and Board Member of the Midwest Acquirers Association.

"Many individuals and smaller organizations throughout the payments ecosystem do not have access to the same healthcare options and benefit programs typically available through larger corporations. As a result, finding affordable coverage and valuable resources has often been a challenge.

"That is why I am excited about the partnership between the Midwest Acquirers Association and Exectras. As an organization dedicated to advancing and supporting the payments industry, MWAA has continually looked for opportunities to bring additional value to the professionals and companies that participate in our events and community. This partnership helps expand access to healthcare-related solutions and benefits that many industry professionals have been seeking for years.

"Exectras shares our vision of supporting the people behind the payments industry not just through business opportunities, but through programs that can positively impact their personal and professional well-being. Together, MWAA and Exectras are helping create greater access to resources that can benefit individuals, families, and businesses across our industry.

"We are proud to partner with Exectras and look forward to introducing these opportunities to the broader payments community while continuing MWAA's mission of connecting, educating, and supporting payments professionals throughout the industry."

The partnership reflects MWAA's continued commitment to delivering meaningful value to the payments professionals and companies that participate in its events and community. By aligning with Exectras, MWAA is helping address a long-standing need across the industry: access to practical, affordable, and scalable benefits for the people and businesses that power payments.

"MWAA has built a trusted community for payments professionals across the Midwest and beyond," said Joe Cherry, CEO of Exectras. "We are honored to partner with MWAA to bring Exectras Membership and Exectras 360HEALTH to an industry filled with entrepreneurs, independent professionals, and growing businesses that deserve access to meaningful healthcare benefits and support."

MWAA and Exectras will introduce the partnership to payments professionals through MWAA communications, events, and industry engagement opportunities.

For more information about MWAA, visit midwestacquirers.org.

For more information about Exectras Membership featuring Exectras 360HEALTH at MWAA, visit https://midwestacquirers.org/exectras-x-mwaa/

About Midwest Acquirers Association

The Midwest Acquirers Association is committed to providing a regional forum for training, education, networking, and discussion of issues related to the payments industry. MWAA brings together ISOs, MSPs, financial institutions, processors, technology providers, and other payments professionals to support the continued growth and advancement of the acquiring community.

About Exectras

Exectras, Inc., is redefining how businesses approach payments, employee benefits, and business services. Delivering a modern platform that combines innovative payment technology with a powerful, membership-based ecosystem designed to reduce costs, strengthen employee retention, and help businesses compete like Fortune 500 companies. More than payments, Exectras provides meaningful value through healthcare, wellness, and business solutions that drive measurable impact for employers and their teams. Exectras is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, and is a registered ISO/ MSP of Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Contact: MWAA REP

Rod Katzfey

President & Board Member

Midwest Acquirers Association (MWAA)

rod.katzfey@midwestacquirers.org

770.330.7141

Contact: Exectras REP

Paul Boggs II

VP Marketing / Creative Director

pboggs@exectras.com

888-534-6102

SOURCE: Exectras

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/midwest-acquirers-association-announces-partnership-with-exectra-1173907