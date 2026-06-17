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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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WACACO LAUNCHES PRESTINA, A PATENTED MANUAL COFFEE BREWER THAT TURNS THE CUP INTO THE PRESS

Your Cup. Your Press
The flavor of simplicity.
Four parts. 1-minute infusion. One cup that's worth pouring properly. Prestina uses the cup itself to drive the press - no electricity, no paper filters, no compromise.

HONG KONG, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacaco Company Limited, the Hong Kong-based portable coffee equipment brand known for rethinking how quality coffee can be brewed anywhere, today announced the launch of Prestina, a patented manual immersion brewer that replaces the traditional piston with the cup itself. Compact, paper-free, and entirely hand-powered, Prestina is Wacaco's most minimal brewer to date - and a new expression of the brand's mission to make better coffee possible wherever people go.

Prestina is designed around a simple ritual: add 15 g of medium-ground coffee, pour 240 ml of water at around 90 °C, stir gently, infuse for one minute, then press down with the cup until the brew is complete. The result is a rich, full-bodied cup with the depth of an immersion brew and a cleaner finish than a traditional French press. Its integrated stainless steel filter preserves the coffee's natural oils while eliminating paper filters, capsules, and other consumables.

The complete six-piece kit includes the brewer body, portafilter, cup, lid, spoon, and drip tray. When packed, the brewer and cup nest together into a single compact unit measuring 134 × 85 × 85 mm and weighing 254 g - small enough for a desk drawer, carry-on, weekend bag, or campsite coffee setup.

"With Prestina, we wanted to strip manual brewing back to its most essential form. The breakthrough was realizing the cup did not have to be separate from the brewing mechanism - it could become part of it. That allowed us to create something simpler, smaller, and easier to use, without losing the richness people expect from an immersion brew."

- Hugo Cailleton, Co-Founder and Chief Designer, Wacaco

Prestina is available in three colourways - Sage Green, Clay Pink, and Coal Black - at a retail price of USD $29.90. It is available at wacaco.com, select online marketplaces, and through Wacaco's global retail partners. The Prestina will be showcased at World of Coffee Brussels from June 25-27.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wacaco-launches-prestina-a-patented-manual-coffee-brewer-that-turns-the-cup-into-the-press-302800720.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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