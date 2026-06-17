Qualitest Becomes QualityAI: The Trusted Assurance and Engineering Partner Across Every Stage of Enterprise AI

As businesses double down on AI deployment, QualityAI helps enterprise leaders move beyond AI claims and go live with confidence.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Qualitest, the leading provider of AI-first quality engineering and assurance, today announces its rebrand to QualityAI. The new brand reflects the company's evolution from software testing specialist to AI-first quality engineering partner, helping enterprises design quality into complex systems from the outset.

Across every industry, companies are racing to adopt AI, and the pressure to demonstrate progress is rising. According to Deloitte's 2026 "State of AI in the Enterprise" report, the proportion of organizations expecting at least 40% of AI experiments to reach production is expected to more than double within six months. As AI moves from ambition to implementation, leaders need to prove that transformation is real, reliable, and effective. In a market crowded with AI claims, assurance is becoming the difference between AI momentum and AI washing.

"Every business wants to show it is moving fast on AI, but speed alone is not enough," said Andrew Duncan, CEO of QualityAI. "Leaders need evidence that AI is working safely, reliably, and effectively in the real world. QualityAI exists to give them that certainty, helping organizations move beyond AI claims and go live with confidence."

In regulated and high-trust industries, including financial services, health and life sciences, energy, utilities, and the public sector, the stakes are even higher. AI failure can create operational disruption, reputational damage, and loss of trust. As AI accelerates software development and decision-making, organizations need independent quality oversight that proves systems are ready for real-world use. That proof is becoming both a compliance imperative and a competitive differentiator.

Built on almost 30 years of software testing expertise, QualityAI operates across the entire quality assurance lifecycle, from early transformation planning through to go-live and post-launch optimization.

"Our heritage is in assurance, but our role today is much broader," Duncan said. "We work with organizations from the earliest stages of transformation, helping them define, design, engineer, test, and operate complex systems with greater certainty. That means supporting clients before launch, at go-live, and long after deployment."

QualityAI works with some of the world's largest technology companies developing AI models and helps enterprises embed AI into business-critical systems with greater assurance. Since 2019, it has implemented proprietary AI solutions that can accelerate software testing by up to six times, reducing the time required to validate and integrate technology across complex enterprise environments.

Duncan concluded: "The path to AI adoption can seem like uncharted territory, but it is familiar ground for QualityAI. We have spent almost 30 years helping enterprises trust the technology they depend on. As we look ahead, our role is clear: to help organizations design quality into the AI-powered systems that will define their future."

ENDS

The Deloitte State of AI in the Enterprise report is available here: https://www.deloitte.com/uk/en/issues/generative-ai/state-of-ai-in-enterprise.html

About QualityAI

QualityAI is an AI-first quality engineering company helping enterprises deploy and scale complex systems with greater confidence. Operating across data, models, platforms, infrastructure, and operational environments, the company provides assurance and engineering expertise that helps organizations ensure systems perform reliably in real-world conditions.

Formerly Qualitest, QualityAI supports global enterprises across regulated and technology-driven industries, combining deep engineering heritage with AI-enabled delivery, operational assurance, and lifecycle expertise to help clients achieve certainty at go-live.

Media Contact

QualityAI@Allisonworldwide.com

SOURCE: QualityAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qualitest-becomes-qualityai-the-trusted-assurance-and-engineering-1178605