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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
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FTSE-250
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 19:00 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 17 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2026, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total

% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

20,081,564

99.88

24,127

0.12

20,105,691

33.33

17,891

Resolution 2

19,959,421

99.50

99,500

0.50

20,058,921

33.25

64,661

Resolution 3

19,957,798

99.45

111,240

0.55

20,069,038

33.27

54,544

Resolution 4

20,080,977

99.88

24,623

0.12

20,105,600

33.33

17,982

Resolution 5

19,822,698

98.71

258,806

1.29

20,081,504

33.29

42,078

Resolution 6

19,783,102

98.51

298,494

1.49

20,081,596

33.29

41,986

Resolution 7

19,829,476

98.76

249,620

1.24

20,079,096

33.28

44,486

Resolution 8

19,779,247

98.50

301,969

1.50

20,081,216

33.29

42,366

Resolution 9

19,779,085

98.50

302,131

1.50

20,081,216

33.29

42,366

Resolution 10

20,031,012

99.75

50,124

0.25

20,081,136

33.29

42,466

Resolution 11

20,029,792

99.74

51,344

0.26

20,081,136

33.29

42,466

Resolution 12

18,224,763

90.74

1,859,327

9.26

20,084,090

33.29

39,492

Resolution 13

20,062,734

99.85

30,209

0.15

20,092,943

33.30

33,639

Resolution 14

19,885,259

99.17

166,990

0.83

20,052,249

33.24

71,295

Resolution 15

20,019,181

99.63

73,978

0.37

20,093,159

33.31

29,948

Resolution 16

20,005,771

99.59

82,708

0.41

20,088,479

33.30

35,103

Resolution 17

20,068,742

99.81

37,226

0.19

20,105,968

33.33

17,614


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 60,330,371


17 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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