BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 17 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2026, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
Votes Total
% of Available voting rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
20,081,564
99.88
24,127
0.12
20,105,691
33.33
17,891
Resolution 2
19,959,421
99.50
99,500
0.50
20,058,921
33.25
64,661
Resolution 3
19,957,798
99.45
111,240
0.55
20,069,038
33.27
54,544
Resolution 4
20,080,977
99.88
24,623
0.12
20,105,600
33.33
17,982
Resolution 5
19,822,698
98.71
258,806
1.29
20,081,504
33.29
42,078
Resolution 6
19,783,102
98.51
298,494
1.49
20,081,596
33.29
41,986
Resolution 7
19,829,476
98.76
249,620
1.24
20,079,096
33.28
44,486
Resolution 8
19,779,247
98.50
301,969
1.50
20,081,216
33.29
42,366
Resolution 9
19,779,085
98.50
302,131
1.50
20,081,216
33.29
42,366
Resolution 10
20,031,012
99.75
50,124
0.25
20,081,136
33.29
42,466
Resolution 11
20,029,792
99.74
51,344
0.26
20,081,136
33.29
42,466
Resolution 12
18,224,763
90.74
1,859,327
9.26
20,084,090
33.29
39,492
Resolution 13
20,062,734
99.85
30,209
0.15
20,092,943
33.30
33,639
Resolution 14
19,885,259
99.17
166,990
0.83
20,052,249
33.24
71,295
Resolution 15
20,019,181
99.63
73,978
0.37
20,093,159
33.31
29,948
Resolution 16
20,005,771
99.59
82,708
0.41
20,088,479
33.30
35,103
Resolution 17
20,068,742
99.81
37,226
0.19
20,105,968
33.33
17,614
*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 60,330,371
17 June 2026