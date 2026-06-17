BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 17 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2026, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretionary

% Votes

Against

% Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 20,081,564 99.88 24,127 0.12 20,105,691 33.33 17,891 Resolution 2 19,959,421 99.50 99,500 0.50 20,058,921 33.25 64,661 Resolution 3 19,957,798 99.45 111,240 0.55 20,069,038 33.27 54,544 Resolution 4 20,080,977 99.88 24,623 0.12 20,105,600 33.33 17,982 Resolution 5 19,822,698 98.71 258,806 1.29 20,081,504 33.29 42,078 Resolution 6 19,783,102 98.51 298,494 1.49 20,081,596 33.29 41,986 Resolution 7 19,829,476 98.76 249,620 1.24 20,079,096 33.28 44,486 Resolution 8 19,779,247 98.50 301,969 1.50 20,081,216 33.29 42,366 Resolution 9 19,779,085 98.50 302,131 1.50 20,081,216 33.29 42,366 Resolution 10 20,031,012 99.75 50,124 0.25 20,081,136 33.29 42,466 Resolution 11 20,029,792 99.74 51,344 0.26 20,081,136 33.29 42,466 Resolution 12 18,224,763 90.74 1,859,327 9.26 20,084,090 33.29 39,492 Resolution 13 20,062,734 99.85 30,209 0.15 20,092,943 33.30 33,639 Resolution 14 19,885,259 99.17 166,990 0.83 20,052,249 33.24 71,295 Resolution 15 20,019,181 99.63 73,978 0.37 20,093,159 33.31 29,948 Resolution 16 20,005,771 99.59 82,708 0.41 20,088,479 33.30 35,103 Resolution 17 20,068,742 99.81 37,226 0.19 20,105,968 33.33 17,614



*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 60,330,371



17 June 2026