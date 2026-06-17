Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Sneakky Klean, a premium sneaker cleaning and restoration brand, today, announced its new franchise model to expand its footprint and bring professional sneaker care to markets nationwide. With sneaker culture continuing to expand across all demographics, entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on a high growth industry are invited to explore franchise opportunities and join a brand built for the future.

The global brand is a sustainable and technology-forward professional sneaker care and restoration business that was built on quality, innovation, and a deep respect for sneaker enthusiasts and the culture.

"Our vision is to become the go -to-name in sneaker care worldwide. Scaling has always been an intrinsic part of the initial business plan, driven by the vision of establishing a Sneakky Klean location in every major global city," said Devonn Vidal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sneakky Klean. "The established stores serve as an excellent proof of concept for our scalability, demonstrating the ability to successfully replicate the business model around the world."

Sneakky Klean is a premium sneaker cleaning and restoration company headquartered in Miami, Florida. Since its founding in 2016, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality sneaker care services and products. The global sneaker culture is booming, and with it comes a rapidly growing demand for professional sneaker care. Sneakky Klean, a premium sneaker cleaning and restoration brand, is stepping in to meet that demand by expanding nationwide through an exciting new franchise model.

The footwear industry is valued in the hundreds of billions globally, with sneaker resale and collectible markets alone generating billions annually. As consumers continue to invest more in high-value and limited-edition footwear, the need to protect, restore, and maintain sneakers has become a fast-growing niche within the service industry. Sneakky Klean is positioned at the center of this trend, offering a specialized solution that bridges fashion, functionality, and sustainability.

Founded in 2016 by Devonn Vidal, Sneakky Klean has quickly evolved from a single concept into a recognized brand with multi-location operations and a scalable franchise system. Built on a passion for sneaker culture and a commitment to quality, the company has created a premium service model that caters to sneaker enthusiasts, celebrities, athletes, and everyday consumers.

Sneakky Klean delivers a full range of high-demand services including deep sneaker cleaning, oxidation treatment, odor removal, stain protection, and minor restoration. In addition, the brand offers a curated line of retail products such as sneaker care kits, wipes, and protective sprays, creating multiple revenue streams for franchise owners.

"Sneakers are no longer just footwear; they are an investment, a fashion statement, and a part of people's identity. We are building a brand that protects that investment while giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow with us," said Vidal.

Sneakky Klean is more than just a sneaker cleaning service. What truly sets Sneakky Klean apart is its combination of convenience, expertise, and brand experience. As sustainability becomes increasingly important to consumers, Sneakky Klean is also leading eco-conscious practices, using biodegradable cleaning solutions and processes designed to extend the life of footwear while reducing waste.

Customers benefit from a streamlined drop-off service model, transparent pricing, and a premium customer journey designed to deliver consistent, high-quality results every time.

Sneakky Klean's franchise system is designed for scalability and success. Franchisees receive comprehensive onboarding that includes hands-on and classroom training, totaling approximately 80 hours of structured learning across operations, customer service, and cleaning techniques. This is supported by an advanced online training platform that ensures consistency and efficiency across all locations.

In addition to training, franchisees gain access to centralized marketing support, including digital advertising campaigns, brand strategy, and creative development, all designed to drive customer traffic and accelerate local market growth.

With an estimated initial investment ranging from $150,000 to $200,000, Sneakky Klean offers an attractive entry point into a growing and underserved segment of the retail and service industry.

About Sneakky Klean

Sneakky Klean was launched in Miami in 2016. Now, with four locations - Miami, Zurich, Saskatoon, and New York - and over

50,000 pairs of luxury sneakers serviced, Sneakky Klean aims to support sustainability in the sneaker sector through offering high-quality services that leverage eco-friendly practices and prolong the lifespan of sneakers. As a responsible business, Sneakky Klean inspires a culture of sneaker care and sustainability that positively supports customers and the planet through innovative and eco-friendly cleaning methods.

For Franchise Inquiries:

Demi Anselm

franchise@sneakky.com

Media Contact:

Leah Watkins-Hall

COMMUNICATIONS BY HALL

Phone: (646) 568-6806

Email: Leah@commsbyhall.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301568

Source: Sneakky Klean