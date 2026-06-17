Kapuskasing, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - KAP Minerals Inc. ("KAP") today highlighted its strategic partnership with Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") of Japan as G7 leaders gather in Évian-les-Bains, France, where critical minerals security, supply chain resilience, and allied industrial cooperation have been central themes of the Leaders' Summit.

The renewed focus follows the launch of the Critical Minerals Production Alliance at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, now known as the Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance. KAP's strategic partnership agreement with Hanwa, announced in May, is an example of the type of allied collaboration the Alliance was created to accelerate.

The agreement establishes a framework for long-term commercial cooperation and offtake for phosphate, rare earth elements, scandium, and other critical minerals from KAP's Kapuskasing project. The companies are also exploring the establishment of value-added processing capacity in Ontario, which would strengthen Canada-Japan industrial cooperation and support resilient allied supply chains.

By combining Canadian critical mineral resources with Japanese industrial expertise and market access, the partnership supports Canada's efforts to strengthen secure and diversified supply chains while helping G7 partners secure reliable access to the strategic materials required for defense, advanced manufacturing, energy security, and economic resilience.

"Canada has what the world wants, and we are delivering results. By working with trusted allies through the Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance, including partners such as KAP Minerals, investments are being made, projects are coming online faster, and we are strengthening resilient supply chains in Canada and beyond," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "By advancing projects like KAP Minerals' Kapuskasing project, we are securing the materials essential to manufacturing, defence, and the clean energy transition, while creating good Canadian jobs and positioning Canada as a global mining superpower."

"KAP was built around a simple premise: that Canada and its allies need secure, reliable sources of critical minerals that can be brought into production in years, not decades," said Geoff Hampson, Chief Executive Officer of KAP Minerals. "Our partnership with Hanwa demonstrates how allied nations can work together to accelerate strategic projects, strengthen supply chain resilience, and convert shared policy objectives into real industrial capacity."

Located in Northern Ontario, KAP is redeveloping a brownfield phosphate and critical minerals asset with approximately 15 million tonnes of previously mined and milled material at surface. The project is expected to produce phosphate products, rare earth concentrates, scandium, titanium, and other strategic materials essential to defense technologies, batteries, advanced manufacturing, food security, and aerospace applications.

KAP's development model aligns closely with the objectives of the Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance by combining a near-term production timeline, established infrastructure, responsible development practices, and strategic international partnerships capable of supporting long-term commercial deployment.

About the Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance

The Critical Minerals Production Alliance (now the Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance) was launched in June 2025 at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. It brings trusted countries together to diversify critical minerals supply, promote responsible development, and reduce risks from market concentration and manipulation.

The Alliance helps critical minerals projects move from planning to production. By connecting governments, investors, and companies, it helps unlock financing, secure investment, and support offtake agreements with long-term buyers, reducing risk so that mining and processing projects can get built and deliver secure, reliable supply.

About KAP Minerals

KAP Minerals Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the redevelopment of a large-scale phosphate and critical minerals asset in Northern Ontario into a multi-product processing platform producing phosphate, rare earth elements, scandium, titanium, and other strategic materials essential to agriculture, defense, energy storage, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301900

Source: KAP Minerals Inc.