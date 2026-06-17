John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company, was featured as an expert keynote speaker on the subject of the circular economy at the E-Waste World Battery Recycling Metal Recycling ITAD Circular Electronics Expo Conference (EBMI) in Frankfurt, Germany this week.

First, as part of a special "fireside chat" style opening keynote presentation, Shegerian was interviewed on stage by Pascal Leroy, Director General of the WEEE Forum. Shegerian and Leroy discussed the current state of the e-waste recycling industry.

Later that same day, Shegerian returned to the stage for a conversation with Corey Dehmey, CEO of SERI, to discuss the latest updates on the ITAD industry, including best practices and a focus on innovation and collaboration.

EBMI's immersive event now Europe's leading forum for the circular electronics industry brought together thousands of attendees and hundreds of globally renowned experts from consumer and industrial electronics manufacturers and suppliers, e-waste recyclers and waste management companies, recycling technology manufacturers, materials recovery experts, sustainable material and chemical suppliers, science and academia, policy-makers, NGOs, research institutions and consultants.

"It was a privilege to have John Shegerian, a genuine thought leader in the ITAD and e-waste recycling space, once again share his insights and best practices on the circular economy alongside our other esteemed professionals we were honored to host at this year's EBMI Expo," said Event Director Peter Sarno. "Having experts such as John engage in dialogue and share expert knowledge is pivotal in advancing our collective efforts toward a more sustainable and circular economy."

"It was a great honor and privilege to once again be on stage as part of a program alongside such global innovation leaders in the space," said Shegerian. "This event is vitally important to organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders from all over the world the opportunity to share what they know about responsibly managing e-waste, ITAD services, battery recycling and more including the very hot topic of critical mineral circularity and discuss best practices. Business leaders need to reach out across continents and communicate like we have done this week at EBMI if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions and opportunities."

ERI is the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about circularity, ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com

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Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com