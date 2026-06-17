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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 19:52
315,50 Euro
-1,93 % -6,20
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ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
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315,65315,9519:55
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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 19:30 Uhr
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Got Beef?: Got Beef Introduces "Granny," an AI-Generated Brand Spokesperson With Jaw Dropping Realistic AI YouTube Commercial and Billboard Campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grass-fed jerky brand unveils a fully AI-produced granny character to anchor its social content as part of a lean, technology-driven operating model.

Got Beef, a direct-to-consumer grass-fed beef jerky brand, today announced the launch of "Granny," an AI-generated brand spokesperson who has already started appearing across the company's social media platforms and a new billboard campaign. The character marks the centerpiece of the brand's content strategy and reflects a broader operating approach built around artificial intelligence tools.

Granny is a recurring character produced using AI video generation technology Kling. In the company's social content, she is presented as an advocate for clean-label products and starting beef with retailers that are selling beef full of fillers, drawing attention to jerky made without fillers or additives.

"Granny gives the brand a consistent voice and a clear message about clean ingredients," said Benji Boyce, founder of Got Beef. "Producing the character with AI is perfect. The videos cost me around $100-$200 each to generate and always go viral which earns me money in addition to the beef jerky sales."

An AI-Driven Operating Model

Got Beef operates with a headcount of 1 and uses a range of artificial intelligence tools across its business functions, including product sourcing research, packaging design, content production, and customer communications. The company says this approach allows it to bring products and campaigns to market on compressed timelines.

The Granny videos are produced through an automated content pipeline that assembles scripts, scenes, and variations and processes them through AI video generation services. The company uses agentic AI systems, and frontier AI models like Claude Code and Google Gemini software designed to carry out multi-step tasks, to support design and operational workflows.

Product Line

Got Beef offers four varieties of grass-fed brisket jerky: Salt & Pepper, Serrano Salt & Pepper, Salt Pepper & Garlic, and Carne Asada. The products are marketed as gluten-free and made without fillers. The brand sells directly to consumers through its website at GotBeef.us.

About Got Beef

Got Beef is a direct-to-consumer grass-fed beef jerky brand focused on clean-label products. The company employs an AI-driven operating model across its sourcing, design, marketing, and operations functions. More information is available at GotBeef.us and you can follow granny on the companies YouTube channel and Instagram

Media Contact

Got Beef?
Benji Boyce
Problems@gotbeef.us

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/got-beef-introduces-granny-an-ai-generated-brand-spokesperson-with-jaw-dropping-realistic-ai-youtube-commercial-and-billboard-campaign-302803430.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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