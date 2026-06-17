Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Expands HR Software with HR Experts & Training

New HR expert support and employee training courses add-on available for small businesses seeking affordable HR department and training alternatives.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Patriot Software today announced the launch of HR Experts & Training, a new add-on for Patriot Human Resources Software customers who need practical HR support and employee training without hiring a full internal HR team. Powered by Mineral, the add-on gives small businesses unlimited access to certified HR professionals by phone or online plus a library of 145+ online training courses, all for a flat add-on price of $45 per month.

For many small businesses, HR work does not wait until there is a dedicated HR department. Hiring questions, employee issues, compliance concerns, and training needs often land on the owner, office manager, or payroll administrator. HR Experts & Training gives those teams a direct line to experienced HR professionals and ready-to-use employee training in one place.

"Small business owners shouldn't have to navigate HR questions alone or take on the cost of a full HR department before they're ready," said Amie Scarpitti, Product Manager at Patriot Software. "But the cost of non-compliance is real. One employee lawsuit can cost a business an average of $160,000, and non-compliance can cost two to seven times more than staying compliant. With HR Experts & Training, our customers can get guidance from certified professionals, give employees access to required training, and build confidence as their teams grow."

What's included

HR Experts & Training HR add-on includes:

Unlimited access to certified HR professionals by phone or online

Guidance from HR experts who are certified professionals, not AI chatbots

Experts with an average of 18 years of experience

A library of 145+ online training courses

Training in compliance, HR, customer service, cybersecurity, and professional development

Support powered by Mineral, Patriot's HR advisory and training partner

A flat add-on price of $45 per month

Why this matters now

Small businesses are investing in people support, but many still need an option that fits their size and budget. Training is a key part of that need. Small employers need practical ways to train employees, document completion, and reduce risk around topics like workplace policies, harassment prevention, and safety. A training add-on gives these businesses structured support without requiring them to build a training program from scratch.

The need for HR expertise and ongoing employee development continues to grow as businesses navigate changing workplace expectations, compliance requirements, and workforce challenges. Many small and midsize businesses turn to outside experts for HR support. At the same time, continued investment in training reflects the importance of helping employees build skills, stay informed, and contribute effectively as organizations evolve.

HR Experts & Training HR gives Patriot HR Software customers an affordable option. Instead of moving to a full outsourced HR model, customers can add expert access and an entire training library for employee and professional training while helping teams stay informed on workplace policies, compliance topics, and professional development.

Availability

HR Experts & Training is available as an add-on to Patriot HR Software for a flat price of $45 per month.

About Patriot Software

Patriot provides cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR software, and time and attendance software designed to help American businesses with up to 500 employees cut through administrative work. Known for affordable pricing and award-winning products, Patriot ranks among the top for customer loyalty and satisfaction. Its U.S.-based support team delivers a level of personal service rarely found in the software industry. Since 2002, Patriot has served tens of thousands of businesses nationwide.

Media Contact

Rachel Blakely-Gray

Marketing@patriotsoftware.com

877-968-7147

SOURCE: Patriot Software, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-software-expands-hr-software-with-hr-experts-and-trainin-1171855