Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Quantum X Labs: Kräftiger Ausbruch - Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 20:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Expands HR Software with HR Experts & Training

New HR expert support and employee training courses add-on available for small businesses seeking affordable HR department and training alternatives.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Patriot Software today announced the launch of HR Experts & Training, a new add-on for Patriot Human Resources Software customers who need practical HR support and employee training without hiring a full internal HR team. Powered by Mineral, the add-on gives small businesses unlimited access to certified HR professionals by phone or online plus a library of 145+ online training courses, all for a flat add-on price of $45 per month.

For many small businesses, HR work does not wait until there is a dedicated HR department. Hiring questions, employee issues, compliance concerns, and training needs often land on the owner, office manager, or payroll administrator. HR Experts & Training gives those teams a direct line to experienced HR professionals and ready-to-use employee training in one place.

"Small business owners shouldn't have to navigate HR questions alone or take on the cost of a full HR department before they're ready," said Amie Scarpitti, Product Manager at Patriot Software. "But the cost of non-compliance is real. One employee lawsuit can cost a business an average of $160,000, and non-compliance can cost two to seven times more than staying compliant. With HR Experts & Training, our customers can get guidance from certified professionals, give employees access to required training, and build confidence as their teams grow."

What's included

HR Experts & Training HR add-on includes:

  • Unlimited access to certified HR professionals by phone or online

  • Guidance from HR experts who are certified professionals, not AI chatbots

  • Experts with an average of 18 years of experience

  • A library of 145+ online training courses

  • Training in compliance, HR, customer service, cybersecurity, and professional development

  • Support powered by Mineral, Patriot's HR advisory and training partner

  • A flat add-on price of $45 per month

Why this matters now

Small businesses are investing in people support, but many still need an option that fits their size and budget. Training is a key part of that need. Small employers need practical ways to train employees, document completion, and reduce risk around topics like workplace policies, harassment prevention, and safety. A training add-on gives these businesses structured support without requiring them to build a training program from scratch.

The need for HR expertise and ongoing employee development continues to grow as businesses navigate changing workplace expectations, compliance requirements, and workforce challenges. Many small and midsize businesses turn to outside experts for HR support. At the same time, continued investment in training reflects the importance of helping employees build skills, stay informed, and contribute effectively as organizations evolve.

HR Experts & Training HR gives Patriot HR Software customers an affordable option. Instead of moving to a full outsourced HR model, customers can add expert access and an entire training library for employee and professional training while helping teams stay informed on workplace policies, compliance topics, and professional development.

Availability

HR Experts & Training is available as an add-on to Patriot HR Software for a flat price of $45 per month.

About Patriot Software

Patriot provides cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR software, and time and attendance software designed to help American businesses with up to 500 employees cut through administrative work. Known for affordable pricing and award-winning products, Patriot ranks among the top for customer loyalty and satisfaction. Its U.S.-based support team delivers a level of personal service rarely found in the software industry. Since 2002, Patriot has served tens of thousands of businesses nationwide.

Media Contact

Rachel Blakely-Gray
Marketing@patriotsoftware.com
877-968-7147

SOURCE: Patriot Software, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-software-expands-hr-software-with-hr-experts-and-trainin-1171855

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.