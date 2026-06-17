San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Beam AI, a construction technology company focused on AI-powered preconstruction workflows, today announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of managed multi-trade Building Information Modeling (BIM) services and enhanced construction intelligence capabilities.

According to the company, the expansion broadens Beam AI's platform beyond automated takeoffs and estimating workflows to include BIM modeling, clash coordination, model-based quantity extraction, and digital construction services designed to support contractors throughout the project lifecycle.

The company stated that the expanded offering is intended to address increasing complexity in preconstruction and project coordination as contractors manage larger bid volumes, evolving project requirements, and workforce constraints.

"Construction teams are managing increasing amounts of information across estimating, coordination, and project delivery," said Anchit kumar, Manager of Beam AI. "This expansion is intended to help contractors centralize workflows and improve visibility from bidding through construction."

Expansion of BIM and Digital Construction Services

Beam AI reported that the new services support multiple disciplines across architectural, structural, and MEP workflows. According to the company, the expanded capabilities include:

Multi-trade BIM modeling

Clash detection and constructability reviews

Automated bill of quantities (BOQ) generation

Sheet generation workflows

Parametric Revit family creation

BIM implementation consulting

As-built BIM modeling services

The company stated that these services are designed to help project teams manage coordination earlier in the project lifecycle and reduce information gaps between estimating and construction teams.

Integrated Construction Intelligence Platform

According to Beam AI, the platform now combines automated takeoffs, bid management, estimating workflows, and BIM coordination within a unified environment.

The company noted that estimating teams and project stakeholders frequently operate across multiple systems for estimating, model coordination, and project management, resulting in duplicated effort and fragmented workflows. Beam AI stated that its expanded platform is intended to provide a centralized source of project information throughout preconstruction and execution.

Beam AI reported that its BIM coordination workflow follows a structured process that includes data collection, model federation, clash detection, resolution, and final coordinated model delivery.

Launch of Bid Management Capabilities

As part of the platform expansion, Beam AI also introduced an enhanced Bid Dashboard designed to support bid tracking and project management activities.

According to the company, the dashboard enables teams to monitor:

Bid statuses

Due dates

Requests for Information (RFIs)

Addenda updates

Invitations to Bid (ITBs)

Team reminders and project milestones

Beam AI stated that the dashboard integrates with estimating workflows and project updates to improve visibility across active opportunities.

Addressing Evolving Construction Workflows

The company indicated that increasing project complexity and coordination requirements continue to influence how contractors manage preconstruction activities. Beam AI stated that its expanded platform is intended to support organizations seeking to integrate estimating, BIM, and project coordination processes within a single workflow.

According to the company, future development efforts will continue to focus on automation, digital coordination, and AI-assisted workflows for construction teams.

About Beam AI

Beam AI is a construction technology company providing AI-powered preconstruction and construction intelligence solutions. The company's platform supports automated takeoffs, estimating workflows, bid management, and BIM coordination for contractors and project teams across multiple trades.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301906

Source: FG Newswire