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ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 22:02 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: 47.7% of Small Business Owners Have Skipped or Delayed Their Paycheck, New Survey Finds

Patriot Software survey of 1,000 small business owners and managers reveals the sacrifices they make every day to keep things running.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / According to new research from Patriot Software, 47.7% of U.S. small business owners (SBOs) have skipped or delayed their paycheck, and 84.4% have sacrificed their health, relationships, or mental wellbeing for the sake of keeping their business running.

The survey polled 1,000 small business owners, managers, and recent former owners and documents the financial strain, chronic stress, and personal costs that define the everyday reality of entrepreneurship in America.

Key findings include:

  • 53.5% of SBOs lose sleep over their business at least a few times a week

  • 47.7% have skipped or delayed their own paycheck to keep the business running

  • 47.2% say financial pressure has gotten worse over the past 12 months

  • 84.4% have personally sacrificed their health, relationships, or mental wellbeing for the business

  • 29.4% name affordable healthcare as the single change that would most reduce burnout

  • 73% still believe in owning a small business: 30.8% love entrepreneurship and can't imagine doing anything else, and 42.2% believe in it but are exhausted

According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 36 million small businesses in the U.S., collectively employing 62.3 million people, nearly 46% of the entire private sector workforce. These numbers represent an enormous engine of the American economy. According to Patriot's recent survey data, the numbers also represent a significant number of people losing sleep, skipping paychecks, and sacrificing their health to keep it running.

The full survey results are available here on Patriot Software's website.

Methodology: Patriot Software surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults who are current small business owners, managers, or recent former owners. Participants answered questions about financial pressure, mental health, personal sacrifices, healthcare access, and overall outlook on entrepreneurship.

###

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:
Rachel Blakely-Gray
Content Manager
marketing@patriotsoftware.com
www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/47.7-of-small-business-owners-have-skipped-or-delayed-their-payc-1178647

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.