Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Sio Silica Corporation ("Sio Silica" or the "Company") is pleased announce the advancement of strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives designed to reinforce Canada's position as a global leader in critical minerals and advanced manufacturing strategy. By supporting innovative, value-added applications and domestic processing opportunities, these collaborations contribute to resilient supply chains, clean technology development, and the growing demand for next-generation energy storage materials.

At the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian, France, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada welcomed 13 new partnerships and initiatives involving more than eight countries through the Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance. Sio Silica is pleased to have been recognized as 3 of the new partnerships highlighted under this initiative, reflecting the growing international interest in Canada's critical minerals sector and the strategic importance of high-purity silica in advancing secure and resilient global supply chains.

The company has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (the "MOUs") with Germany-based RCT Solutions GmbH ("RCT Solutions") and U.S.-based NanoXSolar ("NanoXSolar") for the potential offtake of high-purity silica from Sio Silica's world-class project in southeast Manitoba. These partnerships represent an important step toward establishing secure, reliable North American and European supply chains for silica, a critical material used in solar energy, semiconductors, batteries, advanced manufacturing, and defense-related technologies.

In addition to supporting global demand for high-purity silica, Sio Silica is collaborating with RCT Solutions and Indigenous partners to explore the development of a fully integrated solar manufacturing hub in Canada. This initiative has the potential to attract significant investment, create thousands of skilled jobs, strengthen Indigenous economic participation, and establish Canada as a leader in the clean energy value chain.

"These partnerships demonstrate the global significance of Manitoba's high-purity silica resource and the role it can play in strengthening Canada's critical minerals strategy," said Carla Devlin, President of Sio Silica. "We are grateful for the support and engagement of the Government of Canada in helping showcase Canadian opportunities on the world stage. High-purity silica is a foundational material for technologies that support clean energy, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics, artificial intelligence, and national defense applications. By bringing together international industry leaders, Indigenous partners, and government, we are building the foundation for a made-in-Canada advanced manufacturing ecosystem that can attract billions in investment, create long-term employment opportunities, strengthen economic security, and position Canada as a strategic supplier to allied nations."

"Canada has what the world wants, and we are delivering. By working with trusted allies through the Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance, investments are being made, projects are coming online faster, and we are strengthening supply chains in Canada and beyond," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "By advancing projects like Sio Silica's solar manufacturing hub, we are securing the materials essential to manufacturing, defence, and the clean energy transition, while creating good Canadian jobs and positioning Canada as a global mining superpower."

These partnerships reflect growing international confidence in Sio Silica's project and the collaborative approach being taken by industry, Indigenous communities, and government to unlock Canada's critical minerals potential while creating lasting economic benefits for Manitoba and all Canadians.

For additional information regarding Canada's Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance announcement, please visit: Government of Canada - Prime Minister Carney Secures New Partnerships in Defence and Critical Minerals at the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit: https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2026/06/17/prime-minister-carney-secures-new-partnerships-defence-and-critical

About Sio Silica Corporation

Sio Silica is developing a world-class high-purity silica project in southeastern Manitoba. The project is intended to supply silica for advanced manufacturing applications including solar energy, semiconductors, batteries, electronics, and other critical technologies. Sio Silica is committed to responsible development, Indigenous partnership, environmental stewardship, and long-term economic benefits for Manitoba and Canada.

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Source: Sio Silica Corporation