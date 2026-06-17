Wayforward Founder Dustin Snyder Argues Engagement Surveys Miss the Root Cause. His Diagnostic Methodology Is Gaining Ground.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most organizations that set out to fix a workforce problem end up watching the same problem return. A consultant gets hired. A survey goes out. A training program launches. Six months later, leadership is looking at the same dysfunction with different names attached.

The engagement survey has become the default first step in that cycle. It is easy to deploy, easy to report on, and almost entirely disconnected from what is actually driving the problem. By the time a workforce is disengaged enough for a survey to reflect it, the systemic conditions producing that disengagement have usually been in place for years. Naming the symptom does not treat the cause.

Dustin Snyder has spent two decades building a case for why this happens. Most organizational interventions treat behavior as the cause rather than the output. When a team is disengaged or a culture is broken, the instinct is to fix the people. Snyder's position is that behavior inside organizations is a system output. The conditions people operate inside determine what they do. Change the conditions, and the behavior follows.

That premise is the foundation of Strategic Workforce Insight Mapping, or SWIM, deployed through his firm Wayforward. Rather than prescribing interventions before understanding root causes, SWIM maps the specific systemic factors producing dysfunction in a given organization and delivers findings precise enough for leadership to act on.

The methodology draws on a convergence of fields that have been arriving at similar conclusions independently for decades: behavioral economics, organizational psychology, complexity science, and family systems theory. The synthesis of those disciplines into something a leadership team can deploy inside a real organization is what distinguishes the approach.

One of the practical consequences of this model is that personnel changes rarely solve structural problems. When behavior is driven by systemic conditions, removing an individual from the equation leaves the system intact. The same patterns tend to resurface in whoever fills the vacant role. Identifying and redesigning the conditions that produce those patterns is the only intervention that changes the outcome reliably.

SWIM begins where most consulting engagements stop. Rather than arriving with a predetermined framework, the diagnostic process is specific to each organization, mapping the inputs producing the behavioral outputs leadership is experiencing. The resulting report is designed to give executives a clear picture of what is actually driving performance, not a confirmation of what they already suspected.

Snyder's book, Sink or SWIM, written for executives navigating persistent underperformance, carries a foreword by the President of the American Medical Association. He serves on the Harvard Business School Research Advisory Group and the American Welding Society's advisory committee.

About Wayforward:Wayforward is an organizational consulting firm that helps leadership teams understand and redesign the systemic conditions driving workforce behavior. Its proprietary diagnostic methodology, SWIM, delivers findings with the specificity required to produce lasting organizational change.

Contact: david@gldnpr.com | https://www.wayforward.work

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