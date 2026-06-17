Plume Design, Inc.: Plume Named to 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces List

Global Broadband Customer Experience Leader listed No. 58 in Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces ranking reinforcing direct link between culture health, business performance

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Design, Inc. ("Plume"), the global technology leader trusted by more than 450 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across 58 countries, today announced it has been named to the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces list by Most Loved Workplace and the Best Practice Institute at No. 58, published today in The Economist. The recognition follows Plume's Most Loved Workplace Certification earned in April 2026 and elevates the company into an elite group of organizations worldwide whose employees demonstrate the deepest levels of emotional connection, shared values and positive sentiment toward where they work.

"We've made building a great culture and a rewarding work environment one of our top objectives from day one because you cannot deliver world-class experiences for 450 ISP customers if the people behind the products do not feel respected, heard and empowered," said Dan Herscovici, President and CEO of Plume. "Being placed in the Top 100 list tells us the work is taking root. This is a milestone, not a finish line. We are committed to earning our team members' and our customers' trust every single day."

Compiled using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index (LOWI) framework, The Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces list is assessed across the five "SPARK" dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Future, Alignment of Values, Respect and Killer Outcomes.

When Dan Herscovici assumed the role of President and CEO in April 2025, culture was immediately identified as one of the company's first strategic priorities. Over the past fourteen months, Plume has undertaken a company-wide culture initiative anchored in building trust, strengthening accountability and ensuring every team member feels they belong and have the tools to do their best work. The initiative was not a headquarters exercise as it spanned all of Plume's global offices with the same level of investment and commitment at every location. The LOWI assessment captured positive sentiment across the entire worldwide team.

Throughout that same fourteen month timeline, Plume has expanded its ISP partnerships from approximately 400 to more than 450 across 58 countries; acquired Sweepr, a leading AI care orchestration platform; launched the industry's first open Agentic AI platform for ISPs built on telemetry from over 500 million connected devices; committed to open standards by joining organizations such as the RDK Community, prpl Foundation and Connectivity Standards Alliance; and deepened partnerships by deploying advanced WiFi 7 technology with marquee ISPs including J:COM in Japan and FPT Telecom in Vietnam. For Plume's leadership, the parallel trajectories of culture and business performance are inseparable, not coincidental.

"Our global transformation required a sustained, visible commitment from every level of leadership," said Lorie Boyd, Chief People Officer at Plume. "Earning a place on the Top 100 list validates what we hear from our people every day. They feel the change. They see accountability in action, they trust the direction we are heading and they are proud of the work they do. At Plume, we treat culture as a business imperative in the same way we treat product innovation or customer delivery. And we hold ourselves to that standard in Ljubljana and Hyderabad and Tokyo with the same rigor as our headquarters in Palo Alto."

Employee-sourced insights were central to the SPARK assessment, which evaluated Plume across dimensions that include systemic collaboration, alignment of values and respect - areas that directly reflect the company's emphasis on trust, inclusion and psychological safety.

"What sets the Global Most Loved Workplaces apart is not a score on a survey - it is the depth of emotional connection employees feel to their work, their colleagues and the future they are building together," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace. "Plume demonstrates exactly what the SPARK model reveals in the highest-performing organizations: a positive vision of the future that people believe in and leaders who create the conditions for people to love where they work."

About Plume

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and workflow orchestration - all powered by an unmatched dataset and AI. Plume powers intelligent, cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security and subscriber experience services for more than 450 ISPs globally, delivering reliable, secure and personalized experiences across over half a billion connected devices worldwide. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Combined with powerful AI orchestration tools with its acquisition of Sweepr, Plume now offers ISPs a true end-to-end solution to power their most important workflows and customer experiences, while making deployment simpler and faster. Plume is leading the way in providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive, build subscriber confidence, and adapt to the changing needs of the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by helping them deliver subscriber confidence through better Wi-Fi experiences, new services, and proactive customer care by visiting plume.com.

About Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplace is a certification and research organization that identifies companies where employees demonstrate the deepest levels of positive sentiment and emotional connection, measured across the five SPARK dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Outcomes. Certified Most Loved Workplaces are eligible for inclusion on annual Top 100 lists featured in leading publications such as The Economist (Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces) and The Wall Street Journal (America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces), and on broadcast features on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg and others. Learn more at mostlovedworkplace.com.

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